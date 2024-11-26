BTS' Jungkook leads K-pop nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2024; Stray Kids, Seventeen and others listed

BTS' Jungkook emerged as a maverick leader among K-pop artists nominated for this year's Billboard Music Awards. With less than a month left for showtime, the official revelation shone a bright light on South Korean contributions to the international music industry. BTS' Jungkook and Stray Kids lead K-pop nods at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards with six and four nominations, respectively. (X)

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards ceremony, slated for December 12, will continue the new tradition established last year with the introduction of four new K-pop-specific categories: Top Global K-pop Artist, Top K-pop Album, Top Global K-pop Song, and Top K-pop Touring Artist. BTS' Jungkook led the K-pop roster with a total of six nods at the upcoming event, including two mentions across international categories. Stray Kids followed suit with four nominations.

Also read | BTS solos, Ateez, Enhypen break new records on Billboard 200; NewJeans, aespa, Itzy rank on World Albums chart

Here are all the K-pop nominees finalised for the 2024 BBMAs.

2024 Billboard Music Awards: K-pop nominees

1. Top Global K-pop Artist: ENHYPEN, Jungkook (BTS), Jimin (BTS), TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids

2. Top Global K-pop Song:

“Who” by Jimin

“Standing Next to You” by Jungkook

“3D (ft Jack Harlow)” by Jungkook

“Magnetic” by ILLIT

“Perfect Night” by LE SSERAFIM

3. Top K-pop Touring Artist: SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER

4. Top K-pop Album

“GOLDEN” by Jungkook

“THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL” by ATEEZ

“The Name Chapter: FREEFALL" by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

“ROCK-STAR” by Stray Kids

“ATE” by Stray Kids

Also read | Winner of BTS' Jungkook lookalike competition in Chicago is an all-too-familiar face as ‘lore runs deep’

Jungkook and Stray Kids nominated in international categories

Additionally, Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You” is up against Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy), Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (ft Morgan Wallen) and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” for Top Selling Song. The BTS singer is also nominated alongside Shaboozey, Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims in the Top Song Sales Artist category. Meanwhile, Stray Kids is contesting against Coldplay, Linkin Park, blink-182 and Fuerza Regida for the Top Duo/Group trophy.

According to the official release on November 25, “The BBMAs honours the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts, the music industry’s ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success.”

The two-hour special, which will be hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, will air on Thursday, December 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can tune into one of the most anticipated nights in music on FOX, Paramount+, and Amazon’s Fire TV Channels in a “first-of-its-kind multi-distribution broadcast.”