BTS solos, Ateez, Enhypen break new records on Billboard 200; NewJeans, aespa, Itzy rank on World Albums chart

Thanks to ATEEZ, BTS’ Jin and ENHYPEN, K-pop artists recorded a significantly undeniable win on the Billboard 200 list (November 30). Their respective releases, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2,” “Happy,” and “ROMANCE: UNTOLD - daydream-” made room for three K-pop albums in the Top 10 for the first time. On the other hand, 13 K-pop albums swept high-ranking positions on the Billboard World Albums Chart. For the first time, three K-pop albums secured spots on the Billboard 200's Top 10, thanks to BTS' Jin, ATEEZ and ENHYPEN.

K-pop on Billboard 200

ATEEZ

Each artist also shattered other records in their own rights. ATEEZ especially hit a major milestone in the US as their new mini-album debuted atop the Billboard 200. Earning an unmistakable win among popular albums in the United States, the KQ Entertainment boy group became the third K-pop artist in history to score more than one No. 1s. The music act previously scored the same chart-topping rank last year with “THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.” Only two other K-pop acts to achieve this milestone are BTS and Stray Kids, according to Soompi.

BTS

On November 15, the eldest member of the South Korean septet released his first solo album, featuring six tracks. Through this record’s premiere, Jin cracked his solo debut on Billboard 200 at #4. With this, all seven members of the band now have a Top 10 solo album under their belt – making BTS the first group to unlock this success. As a whole, the group has seven Top 10 albums, which includes six No. 1 albums.

ENHYPEN

Through the new repackaged album “ROMANCE: UNTOLD - daydream,” ENHYPEN made a remarkable comeback to the Billboard 200’s Top 10 list at #7. The international music website tags their latest album as a “reissue” of their previous release entitled, “ROMANCE: UNTOLD.” For the purpose of tracking and charting, Billboard combines all versions of the album, old and new, reporting that their initial release of the musical project peaked at #2 in July. The previous version of the album became the group’s longest-charting album (12 weeks). With the release of its “daydream” iteration, ENHYPEN’s “ROMANCE: UNTOLD” album saga has become its first one to spend 13 weeks on the Billboard 200.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's brand-new musical offering, “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY,” also debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 this week.

K-pop on Billboard World Albums Chart

The World Albums chart is based on the chart for the week ending on November 23.

HYBE Labels artists’ high-ranking albums this week

Rank Artist Album #1 TOMORROW X TOGETHER The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY #2 ILLIT I'LL LIKE YOU #3 SEVENTEEN SPILL THE FEELS #5 BTS' Jimin Muse #9 ENHYPEN ROMANCE: UNTOLD #10 BTS Proof #11 LE SSERAFIM CRAZY #12 SEVENTEEN 17 IS RIGHT HERE #14 NewJeans Get Up

Non-HYBE artists on World Albums Chart