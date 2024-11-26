Brad Pitt's kids have not spent ‘extensive time’ with his parents but Angelina Jolie has not ‘blocked’ them: Report

Brad's kids have not interacted with his parents

The insider was quoted as saying that the kids have not spent ‘extensive time’ with Brad's parents in more than five years. In response to these claims, a source close to Angelina then said, “Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents. The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas.”

Angelina's source responds

The source added, “In the past few years, she's been able to create a life for herself and the kids that make them all happy. It was a struggle for a while, but Angie is proud about how resilient and strong the kids are. They are her biggest supporters too. The kids are all amazing… Being stuck in the past is not anything that Angie wants. She's actively moving beyond the past. She wants to focus on her family, work and the future. These are all things that make her happy.”

Brad and Angelina began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2014. The two decided to part ways two years later, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Brad has been estranged from the family for years now.