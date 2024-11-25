Brad Pitt is 'on his knees, begging' Angelina Jolie to let him see the kids: 'It kills him that he's estranged'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle may be drawing to a close soon, if a new reports is to be believed. Radar Online claims that the actor is willing to put an end to the litigation if Angelina allows him to see their kids again. Brad is estranged from the family and has visitation rights only to the youngest two children. (Also read: Angelina Jolie makes rare comment on motherhood: ‘Nothing else matters’) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

Brad's appeal to Angelina

Since their divorce in 2017, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a legal battle over the sale of their $500-million French vinery. Radar Online reported that the legal battle has affected Brad's relationship with their children - Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. All the kids live with Angelina.

The outlet quoted an insider close to the couple saying, "Brad has not given up on his kids, and it's been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets. With the holidays coming, he's feeling the heartbreak even more, and he's now saying he's willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them, even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy."

The report claimed that Brad is virtually 'on his knees, begging' Angelina to let him see the kids. The relationship between Brad and the children has soured to a level where most of the kids have even dropped his surname. Shiloh filed a court petition to legally change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie , and the others have informally changed their names as well

The insider added that Brad 'just wants a chance to spend a little time with them'. The quote read: "It kills him that he's estranged and will do whatever is absolutely necessary to break down those barriers."

Brad and Angelina's relationship

Brad and Angelina began dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2014. However, they separated two years later and their divorce was finalised in 2017. Angelina had adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara before she met Brad, and had Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with him. However, during their relationship, Brad adopted the three older kids formally. However, he has been estranged from the family since 2016 and as per reports, has not met the kids in years.