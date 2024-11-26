Brad Pitt plans to spend ‘cosy’ time with girlfriend Ines de Ramon on Thanksgiving amid his rift with children

Brad Pitt, who is no longer close to his ex-Angelina Jolie's kids, has reportedly planned a small Thanksgiving gathering with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Actor Brad Pitt with girlfriend Ines de Ramon (AFP)

According to People magazine, a source stated that the 60-year-old actor, who began dating Ines in 2022, is organising an intimate celebration for the approaching holiday. The duo “will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cosy with their families.”

The insider further informed that Brad and Ines love to cook and will be preparing something special together for everyone.

A look at Brad and Ines' romantic life

The magazine earlier reported that the two are “incredibly happy” and gradually becoming “each other's biggest cheerleaders.”

She fully supports the idea that Brad “likes her independence” just as much as she “loves how driven he is,” as per the insider. Moreover, they enjoy travelling together and understand each other's career.

While Ines enjoyed her time in Los Angeles by reestablishing relationships with pals and having some solo time, Brad kept himself occupied with filming his Formula 1 project in Mexico, a source stated.

Also Read: Brad Pitt's kids have not spent ‘extensive time’ with his parents but Angelina Jolie has not ‘blocked’ them: Report

What are Brad and Jolie's kids plans for Thanksgiving?

Meanwhile, Brad's six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne -- will have a family time with Angelina.

Brad and Ines, who have been living together since February, recently appeared together at Leonardo DiCaprio's dazzling 50th birthday celebration in Los Angeles.

Impact of Brad and Jolie's legal battle on his parents

Brad and Jolie's connection with his parents has also been strained as a result of their bitter legal dispute. The grandparents “have not been able to see their beloved grandchildren for around eight years.”

Before the ex-couple's split, Brad's parents “were a part of the kids' lives and they all spent a lot of time together,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“It is one thing for the kids to not see their father, but for Jane and Bill to not have any contact with their precious grandkids is sad,” the source added.