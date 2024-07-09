Angelina Jolie spotted on rare outing with son Knox in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted enjoying her time outdoors in Los Angeles with her son Knox. The mother-son duo were photographed exiting a pet store Sunday with bags filled with several items. The 15-year-old, whom the Maleficient star shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, rarely makes public appearances. Angelina Jolie speaks onstage at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid(REUTERS)

Angelina Jolie enjoys time with 15-year-old son Knox

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the teenager is seen towering over his mom, who is about 5'7". Knox was born to Jolie and Pitt in 2008, six years before their marriage in 2014, alongside his twin sister, Vivienne. For the casual outing, Knox sported a cream T-shirt and a pair of black athletic shorts. He paired the look with white Nikes. Meanwhile, his mother, who is renowned for her excellent taste in fashion, didn't disappoint the paparazzi.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez posts her old breakup song amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star opted for a formal and sophisticated ensemble, featuring a black blazer over a white top and matching black trousers. She completed the high-end look with black heeled boots and chunky sunglasses. In one of the photographs from their outing, Jolie can be seen flaunting her golden locks while standing behind her son, who adjusted their recently purchased goodies into the trunk of their SUV.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry has ‘huge regret’ over life in US with Meghan Markle, expert says

Their Sunday outing marks the first time Knox has been photographed out and about since December 2023. In contrast to her brother, Vivienne, Jolie's 15-year-old daughter, has embraced the spotlight. She recently worked as an assistant and co-producer with her mom on the Broadway show The Outsiders. However, her entry into Hollywood hasn't been entirely seamless as her decision to drop her father's surname-Pitt created a lot of buzz.