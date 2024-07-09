Prince Harry has ‘huge regret’ over life in US with Meghan Markle, expert says

Prince Harry is reportedly holding onto a “huge regret” over his life in the US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in Montecito, California, after stepping away from royal duties in 2020. While the couple is living happily with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, the Duke is feeling “lonely,” according to royal expert Tom Quinn. Prince Harry has a 'huge regret' over his life in the US, according to a royal expert(REUTERS)

Prince Harry feels ‘lonely’ in California, royal expert says

Things went downhill for Prince Harry after the release of his memoir, Spare, in which he admitted to past drug use. Although he made it clear that he used “magic mushrooms” for recreational purposes only, The Heritage Foundation was not convicted. The powerful conservative think tank accused Prince Harry of lying about his previous drug use on his US Visa application.

“Harry initially thought this couldn't possibly happen to him as the normal rules don't apply to a Royal Prince, but he is increasingly realizing that in the United States being a Prince doesn't actually count for very much. But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public,” Quinn said, referring to the Duke's legal woes.

The expert continued, “It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan,” adding, “During his first six months in the States Harry found everything new and exciting, but the glamor is definitely wearing off. However big your garden, and Harry and Meghan's garden at Montecito is enormous, there's only so much you can do when you have no practical skills and you have always paid people to cook, clean and garden for you.”

Quinn went on to say, “Harry has never done any of these practical things, so after he's taken the dog for a walk in the morning, he finds the day long and lonely. Meghan does her best to support Harry, but she is in her natural environment and he is in a strange unfamiliar world which grows increasingly unfriendly,” per The Mirror.