Meghan Markle accused of treating California life like ‘prom event’ by ‘setting up’ shows to attend with Prince Harry

A royal expert has accused Meghan Markle of treating her life in Montecito, California like a “prom event.” She has even been bizarrely accused of “setting up” events that she and Prince Harry can attend together. The most recent event the couple is set to attend is the ESPY Awards on July 11, where the Duke of Sussex will be handed the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Meghan Markle accused of treating California life like ‘prom event’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Charlotte Griffiths, the editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, said on the Palace Confidential show, “I get the impression that life for Meghan Markle at the moment is a sort of prom event and [Harry] is the prom king and she’s the prom queen and she’s setting up all these events over the years that they can attend together.”

Harry and Meghan live in California with their children – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Royal expert Tom Quinn recently told The Mirror that Harry misses his home country. He claimed that Harry misses his friends too, who refuse to visit him because they dislike Meghan.

Controversy around the award

Harry being handed the award has created a controversy. He will get the award "in honour of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."

Many, however, believe he is not worthy of the honour. The award was named after footballer Pat Tillman, who bravely gave up his career in sports to serve in the military after 9/11, and was eventually killed in Afghanistan.

In fact, a Change.org petition was also launched, calling for ESPN to “rethink awarding the Pat Tillman Award to Prince Harry.” The creator of the petition, Patti Mickel, wrote that the award should be representative of Tillman’s values and “should honor someone who, like Tillman, has shown unwavering dedication to their squad and country.”