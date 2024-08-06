Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti tends to him after jellyfish sting in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio is going strong with his 26-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as the two were seen vacationing in Italy. A report by People states they even went for a swim together when the model tended to the actor after he was stung by a jellyfish in the Mediterranean Sea. (Also Read: Not just Leonardo DiCaprio, these Hollywood stars are also dating women decades younger than them) Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti going for a swim in Italy

Vittoria tends to Leonardo

The report states that as Leonardo and Vittoria enjoyed their luxurious Italian yacht in Sardania, they were visited by an “uninvited guest.” Photographers on the scene claimed that a jellyfish stung Leonardo as the actor was spotted trying to locate the sting wound on the back of his right thigh. Vittoria then helped her guy out by tending to the wound. They were clicked a few minutes after that moment – Leonardo awkwardly smiling as he wore black swimming shorts and covered his bare-chested upper body with a blue towel, the right hand side of his swimwear folded upwards thanks to the injury. Vittoria stood next to her, sporting a black bikini.

They have been in Italy since month, but they aren't vacationing alone though. As per the report, they're accompanied by Leonardo's longtime friend and The Great Gatsby co-star Tobey Maguire, who was also spotted induling in some PDA with his girlfriend and model Babette Strijbos. Edward Enninful, former British Vogue editor-in-chief, and model Neelam Gill are also tagging along.

About Leonardo and Vittoria

Page Six earlier confirmed that Leonardo, 49, and Vittoria were much more than a ‘passing fling.’ “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider told them in September last year.

The new couple has been seen spending a lot of time together since fueling romance rumours over the summer with a very public nightclub makeout in Ibiza, Spain.

Ceretti had already met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and the trio was sighted visiting a museum in Milan in September. The actor has visited Italy, France, Spain, and the United States alongside Ceretti.

DiCaprio previously dated Camila Morrone for four years before splitting up with Hadid in August 2022, shortly after her 25th birthday.

Notably, Ceretti was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri for three years before their divorce in June of this year.

Leonardo was last seen in Killers of the Flower Moon.