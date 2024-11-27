Hailey and Justin Bieber's reaction to constant divorce rumours during parenting era revealed: ‘It’s annoying but…'

Justin Bieber, 30, and Hailey Bieber, 28, are in the parenting era of their six-year marriage three months after welcoming their son Jack Blues. However, the couple has constantly been barraged with divorce chatter with many speculating that they’re planning to go their separate ways. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a touching Instagram post on August 23. It featured a close-up of Hailey holding their baby's tiny foot. Justin captioned the post, “WELCOME HOME.”

Having celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September, Hailey and Justin have been through thick and thin, which includes a flurry of reports surrounding the pop star’s plummeting mental health. Through a source, the pair is finally laughing off the speculations about their supposedly faltering marriage.

Hailey and Justin Bieber brush off divorce speculation

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumours,” an insider told PEOPLE. “It’s annoying but just noise.”

Although JB sometimes avoids social media, his skincare mogul wife regularly posts IG updates, offering a glimpse into her socialite lifestyle. Hailey’s posts often take the candid route, sharing a peak at her loving bond with Justin and her baby boy. The latter has largely been kept away from the limelight.

Another source previously told the tabloid that Hailey and Justin’s relationship has only gotten stronger since they welcomed the new addition to their small family. “They seem even more in love since the baby arrived. [Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” the insider said.

Haley Bieber set the record straight herself

In addition to other people speaking out for them, the Rhode founder bluntly alluded to a stream of rumours about her marriage with the “Baby” singer in March. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Justin Bieber's “regressing” mental health

Earlier this month, InTouchWeekly reported that the “Peaches” hit-maker, who has yet to release any new music since 2021, “seems to be more troubled than ever.” An insider said that his inner circle is worried about him hardly ever getting out. “Everyone thought his lack of socialising was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue.” A series of discussions around these lines have especially distantly addressed Bieber’s well-being in light of his former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal and subsequent arrest in September.