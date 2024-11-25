Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to remain behind bars as judge denies plea for house arrest; ‘That’s not…'

In a desperate attempt, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs applied for bail for the third time, however, the judge ruled that he would remain behind bars. The mogul requested U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him house arrest instead of prison until his trial day arrives on a private island. Diddy is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial scheduled for May 6, 2025. Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for the third time, remaining in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie spotted alone at Torino Film Festival after being accused of ‘using’ kids to 'get under Brad Pitt's skin'

Judge denies Diddy’s plea

Diddy’s plea, however, was almost immediately denied by the judge as he said, “That’s not going to work,” as reported by The Mirror. The mogul’s attorneys proposed that Diddy be arrested in his New York City Upper East Side apartment in another failed attempt to get him out of jail. Previously, he has been denied bail twice by the appointed judge.

The attorney’s proposal detailed that there would be three guards placed across the estate with two stationed with him inside the three-bedroom apartment. Moreover, they also suggested that the Diddy will have no access to the internet and will only be allowed to contact his legal team.

They supported their proposal with the argument that this setup would be “substantially more restrictive” for him than the prison. The prosecution argued that he had been contacting witnesses from jail, raising concerns that he might continue his alleged actions outside of prison. They stated in court documents that they had reviewed phone records as part of their investigation.

However, the prosecutors' position weakened when they also admitted to reviewing Diddy's "personal notes," which they claimed indicated his communications with witnesses. The mogul’s defence team contended that these notes were privileged materials taken during a raid of his cell and should not have been accessed.

As a result, the defence requested an urgent hearing, and the judge ruled that the materials be destroyed and could not be used in any future proceedings.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio blasted as 'snob' for ‘disrespecting’ Fijian welcome: ‘The fake old act…’

Diddy’s previous attempts at bail

Diddy’s first bail package comprised a $50 million bond which was financed mostly with equity of his home. The court documents stated that his legal team “took possession of Mr. Combs' U.S. passport” as it helped in reducing the mogul’s flight risk. The action was in addition to his close family including Janice Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Love Combs who “have already surrendered their passports” to the council.

A judge denied the initial request for Diddy to be released on bail, so his defence team came up with a new plan. They proposed that Diddy be placed under house arrest instead, where they would keep a detailed log of everyone who visits him. Specifically, they suggested that only his close female family members would be allowed to visit, limiting contact with other women.