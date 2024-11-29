Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to ‘break engagement news’ during private Thanksgiving with family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level. According to insider sources, the power couple is planning to announce their engagement during an intimate Thanksgiving gathering with both their families. The duo, together since last summer, has repeatedly dismissed speculation about their future, citing "no rush." Now, they appear ready to make their commitment official before their loved ones. Travis Kelce reveals one Taylor Swift song he grew to love

The year has been anything but ordinary for the lovebirds, who have enjoyed a romantic journey with the blessings of both families. Travis Kelce’s family, including his brother Jason and their mother Donna, have been frequent attendees at the popstar's concerts, while Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, have warmly embraced Travis with open arms.

The couple is now reportedly bringing their families together for an intimate celebration to honour the strong bond they’ve built over the past year. According to sources, this special gathering has also been planned as a moment for the couple to share some exciting news—officially revealing their plans to marry.

"This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married,” an insider told RadarOnline.

The pop star, currently in the final stretch of her Eras Tour, is set to host the gathering in Nashville, taking a short break from her packed schedule. The tour is slated to wrap up with performances in Vancouver from December 6 to 8. Meanwhile, Kelce is anticipated to return to Missouri on Thursday night to gear up for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

"They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Swift’s close friends also believe “ it's time for her to start a family with Travis," the insider added. “She's had everything she's ever wanted, and everyone believes she would make an amazing mom."

Inside Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving plans

Despite their jam-packed schedules, both the Cruel Summer singer and the NFL star have managed to take a day off to celebrate the holiday with their families before diving back into their professional commitments. According to an insider quoted by The Mirror, Swift has already taken charge of the kitchen preparations, while Kelce is set to handle the post-meal cleanup. “Taylor loves cooking and is already gearing up for tomorrow's feast,” the source shared. “Travis absolutely adores her cooking and has volunteered for dish duty this year.”

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan has dismissed ongoing speculation that Swift and Kelce’s relationship is nothing more than a publicity stunt. The couple previously faced criticism after rumors of an alleged "breakup contract" surfaced online. The document, claimed to detail the exact date of their supposed split and citing terms of mutual respect, was quickly dismissed as fake by Kelce’s legal team.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Donovan shut down the rumors, praising the genuine nature of their relationship. “I wish I could say it was part of some clever marketing plan, but it’s a completely authentic connection, and we’re thrilled to see it,” he clarified.