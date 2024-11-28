How Christian Louboutin made the perfect shoes for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, ‘It was very emotional’

Christian Louboutin has revealed the secrets behind making the perfect pair of shoes for the world's highest-grossing tour of all time—The Eras Tour. For her ongoing record-breaking world tour, Taylor Swift wears at least nine different pairs of shoes, all designed by the famed French luxury shoemaker. In a recent interview, the 60-year-old shared the challenges of designing shoes that would “stand out” yet be comfortable enough for the pop singer to wear during her three-plus-hour shows. Taylor Swift wore Christian Louboutin shoes throughout her Eras Tour

What was it like for Christian Louboutin to design shoes for Eras Tour?

In his interview with InStyle, Louboutin explained that designing shoes for Swift's Eras Tour “felt natural” to him as he had been working with her since 2010, including her Reputation Tour. “We have worked with Taylor for a while, since the 2010s, on music videos, different things, red carpets, et cetera,” the designer told the outlet.

“Then we worked together for her Reputation Tour, which was 2018. So it really felt natural to design pairs for the tour, encompassing all of the eras,” he went on, adding that there was “a lot more stress” during the Eras Tour. “Her being on stage for two years all around the world, she needed to sparkle and stand out. So for each date, there were new fittings and shoes to surprise her fans,” Louboutin explained.

Louboutin on his favourite Eras Tour shoes, collaborating with Swift's team

The designer confessed that his favourite pair was the “The Tortured Poets Department shoe,” which was added to the Cruel Summer hitmaker's wardrobe midway through the tour when she announced her eleventh studio album. “Taylor launching a new album while on tour was such a big moment… and she played it for the first time in Paris,” Louboutin said.

Revealing his team effort with Swift's stylist, the French shoemaker said, “Her stylist, Joseph [Cassell], and Taylor drew inspiration for her looks through the years. So we were able to curate a selection based on both [existing forms] that we had and an entirely new design, all with a big shine.”

Louboutin made sure Taylor Swift's shoes were ‘practical’ enough to withstand her shows

“Each pair is made to fully to allow for quick changes through the entirety of the show. As they are dancing for over three hours, comfort is also extremely important. So we incorporated [a] sturdy block heel and also flats,” the luxury designer said, referring to Swift's demanding shows that lasted over three hours and featured energetic dance routines.

Revealing the secret behind how he made the shoes “unslippable,” Louboutin explained, “Weather is unpredictable. However, each pair is crafted with a signature red rubber sole, which makes it easy to dance. We typically incorporate this feature for musicians' tours to withstand the performances night after night.”