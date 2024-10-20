Internet reacts to Christian Louboutin’s ‘super tacky’ Diwali shoe collection: We can get this in Janpath in half price

If you've seen French designer Christian Louboutin’s new desi collection making the rounds on social media and are convinced that it is overhyped, you might not be wrong. Popular fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya's latest post on Christian Louboutin’s exclusive capsule collection, The Diwali Edit, is filled with comments about how the shoes are shockingly ordinary, with some people even suggesting they 'look very DIYish'. Also read | ‘Heels from hell’: All about Louboutins' Hot Chick shoes that look like a dream, feel like a nightmare Christian Louboutin’s latest collection, The Diwali Edit, is grabbing attention on social media.

Christian Louboutin's ‘India-inspired' collection

The new Christian Louboutin collection has a vibrant palette, embodying the spirit of Diwali – it features everything from fuchsia, rose, and teal to yellow, red, and gold. The women’s shoe line showcases the Maison’s signature styles, combined with traditional Indian motifs.

On Saturday, Diet Sabya shared several pictures of the shoes featuring colourful designs with gold and pearl embellishments and wrote, "Christian Louboutin’s 'INDIA INSPIRED' collection. Discuss."

Instagram users were quick to respond, with many joking that the high-priced Christian Louboutin collection was giving 'Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar vibes'. Some even wanted to know what the need was for this 'tacky' collection.

'Lajpat Nagar has better ones'

"Lajpat Nagar has better ones," read a comment on Diet Sabya's post. Another said, "Super tacky, super NRI, super NOT — luxe/elegant or Indian aesthetic!" Another person commented, "Why do Westerners think Indian traditional means gold and gold?" Someone also commented, “We can get this Janpath and Dilli Haat in half ke bhi less (less than half) price, lol.”

'Why is all I wanna know'

"So they copied Sarojini, Lajpat, Linking Road markets and still made them look even worse," wrote an Instagram user. Another said, "Take me down to tacky town." A comment also read, "Very NRIgate coded."

Another said, "They look like a random YouTuber’s DIY. The best-out-of-waste projects we’d get during the school summer break." A person also said, "They look very DIYish." Another said, "Why is all I wanna (want to) know."

More about the collection

In a recent interview with Grazia India, Christian Louboutin was asked about his The Diwali Edit collection. He said, "The colours in the Diwali Edit were chosen to reflect the joy, light, and vibrancy of the festival. Deep hues like fuchsia, rose, teal, yellow, and red, punctuated by gold, embody the festive and auspicious spirit of Diwali. Gold symbolises wealth and light – key elements of the celebration. I wanted the collection to radiate positivity and evoke the sense of triumph over darkness that Diwali represents, using colours that are both bold and deeply rooted in Indian tradition."

He added, "Through this collection, I hope my global audience not only appreciates the aesthetic beauty but also connects with the cultural narrative of India. It’s about sharing the joy, light, and celebration of Diwali, and I hope that resonates with everyone who experiences this collection."

The Diwali Edit will be available exclusively at Christian Louboutin Boutiques in India from October 15, 2024, and in the Middle East thereafter, according to Vogue India.