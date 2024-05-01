Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone: Diet Sabya picks top 5 most stylish Bollywood brides ever

It is the very style that many brides have paid homage to at their own weddings in the last few years. And what of the inimitable Alia Bhatt, who was the unconventional bride in an ivory Sabyasachi saree at her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022? The firm tradition of the red bridal ensemble makes it all the more exhilarating when a celebrity bride subverts expectations.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Other familiar names spring forward in the recollection of anti-red wedding looks. To marry Nawab of Pataudi, actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, Kareena Kapoor wore an heirloom rust sharara – which was also worn by her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, for her own nikaah ceremony back in 1962.

So, what do Kareena, Alia, Anushka and these other celebrity brides have in common? Apart from some serious wedding inspiration, they all served up the very best bridal looks, as per the popular fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account, Diet Sabya, created anonymously in 2018.

Drumroll, please: here is Diet Sabya's roundup of the most stylish Indian celebrity brides ever, in no particular order.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly referred to as ‘Virushka', tied the knot in an elegant wedding ceremony on December 11, 2017 in Italy. Everything from Anushka's Sabyasachi lehenga to the fresh hydrangeas she sported in her hair during the wedding grabbed attention. Speaking about her look, Diet Sabya says, “Anushka’s blush pink wedding lehenga was a game changer, cultural reset!”

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore an elegant ivory saree for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The actors tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Mumbai surrounded by close friends and family. Like several celebrity brides, such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Alia also chose a Sabyasachi ensemble. However, instead of a bridal lehenga, the actor chose a saree. "Alia’s Sabya saree was the epitome of an understated and chill bride," Diet Sabya says.

Priyanka Chopra

On December 1, 2018, Priyanka married singer Nick Jonas in a gorgeous lace gown by iconic American designer Ralph Lauren; the two paid tribute to the heritages of their families by having both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at their Jodhpur nuptials. Priyanka’s one-of-a-kind wedding gown featured 11,632 Swarovski crystals and was paired with a 75-foot-long veil. Diet Sabya adds the actor's bridal look to its top 5 list: “Priyanka’s ethereal white Ralph Lauren gown with the 75-foot train against Umaid Bhawan.”

Deepika Padukone

The actor wore not one, but two beautiful, sentimental – and completely different – looks for her and Ranveer Singh’s twin wedding ceremonies at the picturesque Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15, 2018. For the Anand Karaj ceremony, Deepika wore a red hand-embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga that was paired with heavy jewellery. The dupatta had ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written in Devnagri – one of the most special parts of her wedding look. "Deepu’s (Deepika's) show-stopping Sabyasachi for her Sindhi wedding – no one has looked more stunning against the picturesque views of Lake Como," Diet Sabya says of the actor's wedding look.

Kareena Kapoor

Did you know Kareena Kapoor’s wedding outfit was an heirloom piece worn by two others Pataudi ladies? Kareena’s 'Bhopali joda that originally Sharmila Tagore wore for her wedding in 1962' is also on Diet Sabya's top 5 bridal looks. The outfit initially belonged to Begum Sajida Sultan of Bhopal,wife of the eighth Nawab of Pataudi and also the mother-in-law of veteran actor, Sharmila Tagore, who wore the traditional attire in the late 1930s. The outfit was then inherited by Sharmila, who donned it on her wedding on 27 December 1969. She tied the knot with cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The bridal outfit was then passed on to Kareena, who donned the sharara on 16 October 2012 to marry Saif Ali Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place