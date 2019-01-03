Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress: Watch videos of how her stunning Ralph Lauren gown was made

It was love at first sight for Priyanka Chopra and her one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren wedding dress. In new behind-the-scenes videos, which explore the making of Priyanka’s bridal look, the actor is filmed as she tries on her now iconic wedding dress for the first time. Jaws dropped when everyone laid eyes on Priyanka Chopra’s stunning wedding look, and the actor – who married singer Nick Jonas in a Christian ceremony on December 1 in Jodhpur – had a similar reaction when she saw her partly sheer bridal gown, too.

A clip shared by Ralph Lauren on Thursday includes the moment from one of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. And her reaction is priceless. Like many other brides who see their wedding outfit when it’s finally ready to wear, Priyanka’s face showed pure awe and joy as she flashed a huge smile. Watch the video of Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to seeing her wedding look for the first time:

Priyanka Chopra’s hand-embroidered wedding dress by Ralph Lauren featured scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar. She also wore a 75-foot long tulle veil, which added plenty of drama to her look and teamed the gown with custom Jimmy Choo heels. According to a new report, every detail of Priyanka’s wedding look was perfected in collaboration with Ralph Lauren and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, during four fittings, first in New York City at Ralph Lauren’s global headquarters, then in Paris, Mumbai, and a final session in Jodhpur, just before Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas.

Ralph Lauren began the months-long design process by showing Priyanka Chopra sketches for her custom gown, which combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat: a silhouette skimming the body, while simultaneously seeming to float away from it; a play between sheer and opaque; and intricate, handmade details. Watch video:

At Priyanka Chopra’s request, eight special words and phrases were incorporated into the embroidery pattern of the coat, including “Hope” and “Compassion,” as well as a Hindu mantra, “Om Namaha Shivay,” and “December 1, 2018,” the date of the wedding ceremony. The placement of the groom’s full name, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, at the front of the coat was mirrored on the back by the names of her parents. A piece of lace from the dress Nick’s mother wore at her own wedding was also sewn into the pattern. “Family” scrolled along the right sleeve, where Priyanka has a wrist tattoo reading “Daddy’s Lil Girl…” And, finally, just over her heart, the word “Love” was stitched in ivory thread.

An Instagram post shared by Ralph Lauren on Wednesday read: “This isn’t about a dress... It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful.”

A series of behind-the-scenes videos shared on Instagram by Ralph Lauren on Thursday revealed that 15 artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than 2 million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look. Watch video:

The sweeping, 75-foot veil Priyanka Chopra wore for the wedding ceremony actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle — a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas wore a custom purple label double-breasted tuxedo by Ralph Lauren with a piece of the bride’s dress concealed at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The fragment had been hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”). His 12 groomsmen, including Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth, and Nick’s three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, wore Purple Label peak-lapel tuxedos with custom vests and custom patent leather shoes. Nick’s father, who officiated the Christian ceremony (a traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day), also wore Purple Label.

