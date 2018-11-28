Nick Jonas’ style has come a long way, from a flamboyant boy-next-door to a man in love. Here’s the proof

He has been a superstar artist and achieved ample adulations as a young twenty-something. But it’s his relationship with our supremely-talented export from India, PeeCee aka Piggy Chops aka Priyanka Chopra that got most of us to sit up and take note of this youth icon in every right. His boyish charm is so endearing that it warms our hearts to see how sporting he’s been thus far in embracing all that comes with the decision to marry someone, especially when they are different in every way from where you come from.

With the wedding functions starting oh-so-soon, we’re waiting with bated breaths to see some more of Nick in Indian wear (will it be a Sabyasachi too?) with his lady love, who, by far hasn’t ceased to amaze with her fashion statement. Remember the Met Gala 2017 when Nick and PeeCee first met? Take a look:

And this,

Or the Emmys when PeeCee’s twirl in the red dress and her chemistry with the onscreen Loki, Tom Hiddleston became huge conversation topics?

Nick Jonas, however, dresses his age and keeps the cool quotient going even in the easy tees or sweatshirts his Instagram account is flooded with. It’s the progression of his relationship with PeeCee that’s got him dressing up and looking dapper each time - we aren’t complaining when a nice visual soothes our fatigued eyes!

Due to exchange vows and be married at Jodhpur, Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhawan Palace where the current King of Jodhpur still resides with his family, PeeCee and Nick’s wedding is one of the most-talked-about topics of the year especially since their age gap was causing acidity issues to the haters, so to speak. We believe love is love, and knows no age, discrimination and boundaries. Here are some more pictures of the two spending time together and being pretty vocal about their love for one another on social media. Believe us when we say, some of us did melt like butter on hot toast everytime we saw this projection of love.

We’ve noticed how Nick is gradually evolving from being the boy-next-door to the man of a woman’s dreams. It’s not just the way you dress or talk fashion through your clothes, it’s the evolution of personality and how he wears his heart on his sleeve (for PeeCee) that’s warming our hearts. It’s the onset of winters in India, and we don’t need a bonfire just yet. Love will see us through for now.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 12:26 IST