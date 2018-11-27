Priyanka Chopra glows in pink on date with Nick Jonas, ahead of Jodhpur wedding

Priyanka Chopra knows what she’s doing when it comes to choosing an outfit for a dinner date with fiancé Nick Jonas. Their lavish Jodhpur wedding is only days away and the couple is making the most of the days leading up to the festivities. On Monday, Priyanka and Nick joined close friends and family, including Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner, as well as actors Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra, for a dinner party at Estella in Juhu, Mumbai. Priyanka wore quite the flirty skirt look for the occasion: Her outfit was stylish, elevated, and on point, with a hint of sex appeal. Giving her sartorial stamp of approval to millennial pink, the 36-year-old rocked the colour from head-to-toe, donning a prim metallic pink high-waisted, ankle-length skirt with a matching crop top. Bonus style points for coordinating the colour with her accessories: Strappy nude sandals and matching clutch.

Want to look va-va-voom while still being demure? Embrace the crop top and skirt set trend like Priyanka did. Whether you’re going on a night out with the girls, to after-work drinks with your colleagues, or on a date night, this Priyanka Chopra-inspired look will help you turn heads. Pair it with a cute clutch, and you’ll be all set. Meanwhile, Nick also upped the fancy factor. Though he’s stayed casual for dates with Priyanka in the past in a photo, Nick posted to his Instagram Story on Monday -- simply captioned ‘Mumbai nights’ -- the singer wears a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping us on our toes with multiple public appearances with Nick Jonas, since he arrived in India on Friday for their wedding. The two are set to tie the knot in accordance to Hindu customs on December 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. The busy bride-to-be started her Monday by visiting her office in Mumbai, while staying casual chic. Priyanka is not only the queen of the coordinating skirt set, but also the unofficial queen of the blue jeans. The tucked-in blue shirt and denim she wore are the perfect thing to wear for a casual outing that goes from afternoon to evening. Priyanka’s look is also a good reminder that a classic shirt-and-jeans look never goes out of a style.

On Sunday, after finally wrapping up The Sky Is Pink shooting, Priyanka and Nick flew from Delhi to Mumbai. Priyanka wore a breezy floral Hemant & Nandita jumpsuit for the travel, which looks lovely for both day and night. The flattering yet comfortable outfit is versatile enough to take from the office, to a casual get-together, to a vacation, or maybe even a date.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:54 IST