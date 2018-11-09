Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra: Real relationship is about being your authentic self, have that in my life now

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story and their upcoming marriage have kept us engaged for a long time. Their inter-continental romance, engagement and now marriage has an entire nation in its grip. The glamour bit is compelling no doubt, however, it is the love story that is bound to stay in memory for long.

In the past, Nick has spoken about how it all started; now he has revealed why Priyanka is the right person for him. Speaking to USA Today, Nick revealed that Priyanka is the one person in front of whom he can be his real self.

“You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now,” the report quoted him as saying.

The fact that the two are made for each other was seconded by Priyanka’s cousin sister actor Parineeti Chopra too. Opening up about their relationship, Parineeti had said that after she met Nick, she realised he was perfect for Priyanka as he was ‘funny, calm, normal, simple’ and that ‘he loves her’.

Midway through the promotion of Namaste England in October, Parineeti had said: “I am promoting my film at the wrong time as I am being constantly asked about them (laughs). But, I am very excited. Just day before yesterday I was sitting with Nick when he was here. We were sitting at home and chilling and I was just telling him how eight months ago, his life was totally different. No one would’ve thought that they were going to be engaged to be married. And he was also like this was totally bizarre and unreal. But, I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. It always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they’re very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don’t think there could have been a better person for her.”

As they prepare for the wedding in December, both their respective families have integrated well with each other and so have the Jonas future sisters-in-law. In the last couple of days, Priyanka has been posting pictures of her various pre-wedding functions, starting with her bridal shower in New York, following up with a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and a pyjama party. Taking part in them was Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas. Priyanka has dubbed the two of them as the ‘J Sisters’.

Sharing a picture, Priyanka had written: “The morning after...#TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet.”

What’s more is that the rest of their family too gets along well. While Nick’s family came down to India for their roka ceremony in Mumbai in August this year, Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu Chopra flew to New York to be with her daughter for her bridal shower. Parineeti has been a part of the other pre-wedding functions too.

Priyanka and Nick will reportedly tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 09:33 IST