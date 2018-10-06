Parineeti Chopra knows Nick Jonas is the best man for cousin Priyanka Chopra

After a whirlwind romance, Nick Jonas popped the question to Priyanka Chopra on her birthday on July 18 and followed it up with a formal roka ceremony in India a month later. Last week, Nick flew down to India to be with Priyanka and while Parineeti Chopra is busy with the promotions of her next film, Namastey England the actor talks about how excited the family is with the new developments.

“I am promoting my film at the wrong time as I am being constantly asked about them (laughs). But, I am very excited. Just day before yesterday I was sitting with Nick when he was here. We were sitting at home and chilling and I was just telling him how eight months ago, his life was totally different. No one would’ve thought that they were going to be engaged to be married. And he was also like this was totally bizarre and unreal. But, I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. It always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they’re very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don’t think there could have been a better person for her,” says Parineeti.

While she reveals that she bonded with Nick when they took off to Goa the first time he came to India, Pari says that she never thought an engagement was on the cards this soon. “I remember that day (when they got engaged). I had two missed calls from mimi didi in the middle of the night and when I woke up pretty early around 6 am, I knew that something was happening. But, honestly, I never thought it would be an engagement. So when Nick and she were on facetime and as soon as she showed me the ring I was like ‘Oh, my God’. I was shocked. But I was also glad that they made it official.”

A marriage is around the corner but Parineeti remains tight-lipped. “The Chopras and the Jonas’ are very happy. The marriage, will of course, happen at some point but I am sure they will announce it like they did for their engagement”, she concludes.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 09:56 IST