Parineeti Chopra knows Nick Jonas is the best man for cousin Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is all praises for cousin, Priyanka Chopra’s fiancé Nick Jonas as she talks about their engagement and the impending marriage.bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2018 10:44 IST
After a whirlwind romance, Nick Jonas popped the question to Priyanka Chopra on her birthday on July 18 and followed it up with a formal roka ceremony in India a month later. Last week, Nick flew down to India to be with Priyanka and while Parineeti Chopra is busy with the promotions of her next film, Namastey England the actor talks about how excited the family is with the new developments.
“I am promoting my film at the wrong time as I am being constantly asked about them (laughs). But, I am very excited. Just day before yesterday I was sitting with Nick when he was here. We were sitting at home and chilling and I was just telling him how eight months ago, his life was totally different. No one would’ve thought that they were going to be engaged to be married. And he was also like this was totally bizarre and unreal. But, I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. It always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they’re very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don’t think there could have been a better person for her,” says Parineeti.
View this post on Instagram
Today I witnessed magic and a fairytale ... When we were kids, mimi didi and I used to play "ghar ghar". We would pretend to be shy brides, have imaginary children, and serve tea to our husbands! 🙈🙈 cheesy, but its because we always believed in the magic of love and hoped we would both find that perfect man for us one day!! Today there was no pretending. I cant think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One - travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because shes strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!! 💍💑@priyankachopra @nickjonas
While she reveals that she bonded with Nick when they took off to Goa the first time he came to India, Pari says that she never thought an engagement was on the cards this soon. “I remember that day (when they got engaged). I had two missed calls from mimi didi in the middle of the night and when I woke up pretty early around 6 am, I knew that something was happening. But, honestly, I never thought it would be an engagement. So when Nick and she were on facetime and as soon as she showed me the ring I was like ‘Oh, my God’. I was shocked. But I was also glad that they made it official.”
A marriage is around the corner but Parineeti remains tight-lipped. “The Chopras and the Jonas’ are very happy. The marriage, will of course, happen at some point but I am sure they will announce it like they did for their engagement”, she concludes.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Oct 06, 2018 09:56 IST