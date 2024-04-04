Not just Taapsee Pannu, but these Bollywood brides also ditched traditional lehengas for a unique bridal look

Lehengas and weddings go hand in hand, there is no denying that. However, Taapsee Pannu’s viral wedding video has once again inspired us to step out of our comfort zones and experiment on our big day. For her intimate wedding ceremony with longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe, the actor stunned in a short anarkali suit in red. She made for a beautiful bride. But Pannu isn’t the only Bollywood beauty who ditched a designer lehenga on her wedding day. Before Taapsee, the following celebrity brides turned heads with their unique bridal looks. Bollywood brides who ditched bridal lehengas

Alia Bhatt

For her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood’s reigning queen Alia Bhatt wore an ivory organza saree curated by Sabyasachi. She completed the look with open hair and a dupatta over her head, basking in her bridal glow. Ironically, just four days later Bhatt donned a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga as Ranveer Singh’s on-screen bride in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif and Kareena on their wedding day

The actor is an OG diva and is known for setting fashion trends. Well, on her royal wedding with Saif Ali Khan, Bebo decided to create yet another iconic moment when she wore a gold sharara and a rust orange kurta. She looked divine! This was the same sharara which Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore wore on her wedding with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kajol

Kajol and Ajay on their wedding

In 1999, queen of hearts Kajol tied the nuptial knot with actor Ajay Devgn. They got married in a traditional Maharashtrian Hindu wedding ceremony at the actor’s house. For her big day, Kajol decided to ditch a lehenga and instead opted for 9 yards of elegance. She looked beautiful in a green saree paired with a matching chooda

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding day

One of the most beautiful women on planet earth looked even more gorgeous when she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya, who is a South Indian, clearly instructed designer Neeta Lulla that she will wear only a kanjeevaram saree on her wedding day. If rumours are to be believed, the saree was made up of gold thread and embellished with Swarovski crystals

Genelia Deshmukh

For her dreamy wedding with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia decided to wear a bright red saree with a heavy gold kundan border. She made for a breathtaking Maharashtrian bride but the highlight of her bridal look was definitely that gorgeous smile

If you had to pick, would you choose a lehenga or a bridal outfit from this list?