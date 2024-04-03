Janhvi Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood stars making their South debut in 2024

From Janhvi Kapoor in NTR 30, Saif Ali Khan in Devara to Emraan Hashmi in OG, Bobby Deol in Kanguva and many others, we compile a package on Bollywood stars who are all set to mark their South debut in 2024. Bollywood actors and their South debut

1. Saif Ali Khan - Devara

Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday on 16 August, last year, saw the release of his first look poster from the upcoming film Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is set for theatrical release on 5 April 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2. Janhvi Kapoor - Devara

Janhvi Kapoor's venture into Telugu cinema alongside Jr NTR in Devara has garnered attention, marking her debut in Tollywood. Additionally, she's reportedly chosen as the lead heroine for Ram Charan’s RC16. Kapoor expressed regret for not learning Telugu but praised the Devara team's patience in helping her with lines while talking to The Week. She said, "I never learned Telugu and it is something I am ashamed of. I can understand it phonetically, but I can’t speak it. Yes, it is one of my biggest regrets. This part of me had been dormant for a while. But the Devara team is very patient and helpful. They are working with such stalwarts and I am so grateful they are just a call away to help me with my lines."

3. Disha Patani - Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva

Disha Patani is set to make her South debut with Suriya's period drama Kanguva. This film will mark the first pairing of Disha and Suriya. She will also be featuring in Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, scheduled for a worldwide release on May 9.

4. Bobby Deol - Kanguva

Bobby Deol's South debut in Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pawan Kalyan is followed by his role as the main villain in Suriya's Kanguva, where his first look with antlers on long hair was revealed by the film's team recently.

5. Shanaya Kapoor - Vrushabham

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, will debut in the South with Vrushabha alongside Mohanlal. She plays a pivotal role opposite Roshann Meka in the film produced by Ekta Kapoor, set for a pan-Indian release. She has already been announced as being part of the cast of this film last year produced by Ekta Kapoor. It also stars Garuda Ram, Simran and Srikanth and has been primarily shot in Telugu and Malayalam, touted to be a South Indian film with a pan-Indian release.

6. Sunny Hinduja - Hello Mummy

Actor Sunny Hinduja, known for his roles in The Railway Men and Aspirants, will debut in South cinema with the Malayalam film Hello Mummy. The actor has recently shared some photos of his tattooed hands adorned with rings. As pee reports, he is likely to play an exorcist in the upcoming film.

7. Jamie Lever - Aa Okatti Adakku

Actor-comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of Johnny Lever, will also be making her South debut with Telugu film Aa Okatti Adakku. Jamie said, "Making my debut in the Telugu industry with ‘Aa Okatti Adakku’ is a dream come true. This film is not just a professional journey for me, it’s a personal homage to my roots. Telugu is my mother tongue, and performing in it is a heartfelt tribute to my grandmother, who is more comfortable with her mother tongue." She is set to play a viral role in the film, produced by Rajiv Chilaka.