Alia Bhatt finally reveals why she opted for a saree over a lehenga to marry Ranbir Kapoor

Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her wedding. The actor has opened up about why she made such a choice as she married Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home last year. She told Vogue in an interview that she finds the six yards the most comfortable garment and hence made it her bridal wear. Also read: Alia Bhatt strikes unusual poses in Gucci for new magazine photo shoot, fans react. See pics Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were twinning in ivory on their wedding day.

Alia Bhatt on her bridal saree

Alia wore an ivory Sabyasachi saree paired with a dupatta for her D-Day. Opening up about the same, she told the magazine, “I love a saree. It’s the most comfortable garment in the world, which is why I wore one for my wedding and not a lehenga.”

Further opening up about the advantage of being a woman when it comes to choices of garments, she added, “You should celebrate the side of you that you feel is leading in that moment—whether that’s a saree, a super easy street-style vibe or an over-the-top gown. I believe the beauty of being a woman is that you can wear all these different clothes all the time. I can wear a pantsuit. I can wear a gown. One of the strongest aspects of this is that our wardrobe is so dynamic. I think that’s a great thing and one should celebrate it.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding day.

More about Alia Bhatt's wedding look

Alia looked stunning in the ivory saree with golden details on her wedding day. She paired it with heavy kundan jewellery but kept her makeup simple. She also ditched the custom of getting a very elaborate bridal henna design and went for a simpler pattern.

Days after her wedding, she turned a bride in an orange Manish Malhotra lehenga on the sets of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her wedding mehendi was also modified for the wedding song Kudmayi which couldn't be a part of the film due to length issues but was released last month.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail