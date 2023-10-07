News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt strikes unusual poses in Gucci for new magazine photo shoot, fans react. See pics

Alia Bhatt strikes unusual poses in Gucci for new magazine photo shoot, fans react. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 07, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Alia Bhatt has shared several pictures from a photo shoot for an international magazine. Here's what she said in an interview with the magazine.

Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from a new photoshoot for an international magazine. She recently graced the cover of The Glass magazine and has now shared more pictures from the shoot. The actor, who is now the brand ambassador for Gucci, decked up in attires from the brand as she struck unusual poses for the magazines. Also read: Alia Bhatt recalls when dad Mahesh Bhatt 'barely had any money', says mom Soni Razdan 'never became mainstream heroine'

Alia Bhatt's pictures for The Glass magazine.
Alia Bhatt's pictures for The Glass magazine.

Alia Bhatt's new photo shoot

The magazine cover with Alia sitting in a black dress was unveiled earlier this week. The new pictures from the shoot show her posing by bending down to the ground, lazily sitting on a couch or sitting on the ground in a squatting pose. She is seen in a sheer red dress, multiple black outfits and a soft pink pink co-ord set. One of the pictures shows her in a candid avatar while wearing a fur coat.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Many commented on Alia's unusual poses, with some making of her. She was also praised for the shoot. A fan commented, “Wow looking so beautiful.” Another wrote, “Damn 2nd and 6th pic.” One more said, “The poses (fire emoji).” “Ahhh gorgeous”, read a comment. Many also called her “cute” and “stunning”.

Alia Bhatt on how she handles her success

In her interview with the magazine, Alia took a fan question about how she has managed to 'keep it all together'. She said, “I was, like, who told you that I keep it all together? My happiness and positivity and what I project as a person is my choice. I choose to focus on the good. That doesn’t mean things aren’t wrong. It doesn’t mean I don’t have difficult days. You are constantly evolving as a person and your mind is constantly evolving. There’s so much pressure to be happy”.

Alia was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone this year. She recently started working on her next film, Jigra. She is also producing the project.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out