Jason Kelce turned down Taylor Swift's generous Eras Tour offer, here's why

Jason Kelce has nothing but praise for his brother Travis' “lovely” girlfriend, Taylor Swift. During his Monday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the former Philadelphia Eagles centre explained that he had to turn down the Cruel Summer hitmaker's generous Eras Tour offer. Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Why Jason Kelce turned down Taylor Swift's generous Eras Tour offer

The 37-year-old revealed that Swift previously told him, “She will take care of anybody” he asked to attend her shows. However, Jason could not accept the Grammy winner's kind offer because he would never “want to impose” on her. The NFL star went on to explain that while he doesn’t “get a lot of people reaching out for Taylor Swift tickets, it is an immediate no” when they do, adding that he doesn't want to put the “great” singer in “that position.”

Gushing over Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Jason said that the 34-year-old has “been nothing but lovely to [his] family” since she and his brother began dating last summer. The ESPN analyst went on to call the Blank Space singer a “wonderful person,” noting that he doesn’t want free Eras Tour tickets to “be a dynamic” between them. “Where is the line?” he remarked, adding, “I’m not even broaching the line, I’m staying away from the line!”

Jason's remark about Swift comes after he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday that the Midnights singer and the Chiefs tight end are tough to shop for” during the holidays. The athlete noted that he is planning on giving the couple “handmade” and “sentimental gifts.” When asked by Kimmel whether he often makes such gifts, he quipped, “I’ve never done it, but I think it can work really well. I’ve got something up my sleeve. A macaroni necklace … works on me with my kids.”