Zach Bryan stops concert after fan tosses object onstage, ‘Don't throw s**t’

Country singer Zach Bryan lost his cool when a fan threw an object onstage while he was performing. On Saturday, the 28-year-old singer halted his concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington after a flying object hit his guitarist. Infuriated by the disruptive behaviour, he scolded the unidentified audience member, threatening to kick them out. Zach Bryan performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Zach Bryan pauses concert after fan throws object onstage

In the video shared by Country Central on Instagram, Bryan and his guitarist can be seen playing their guitars away from the microphone during an instrumental. Seconds later, a small object can be seen being tossed onstage, hitting the guitarist on his leg.

ALSO READ: Kaley Cuoco opens up on beloved dog Shirley's death, shares ‘excruciating’ reason why she rehomed her

Grabbing the item off the floor, the Something in the Orange hitmaker angrily walked towards the microphone, asking the crowd, “Who threw this?” Bryan pointed at someone, saying, “Who was it?” before erupting, “Does anyone know? Who was it?” “Don't throw s**t at concerts!” he added.

The country musician threw away the object before returning to the microphone again. “And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get them out of here,” he said, adding, “If we ever find out who did it.” While it's unclear who exactly threw the unidentified object, a person off-camera can be heard saying, “I don’t think you want to own that.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle issues statement after hosting Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry amid professional separation

Bryan is currently on his Quittin' Time tour, which began in March. Due to high demand, he added 17 more dates across the US and Canada. Amid his ongoing tour, the Pink Skies singer went through a highly publicised break-up with his ex-girlfriend, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia. Their split became controversial after LaPaglia alleged that Bryan emotionally abused her throughout their one-year relationship.