Barstool's Dave Portnoy says Zach Bryan kicked his dog ‘Miss Peaches’ out of locker room

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy has called out Zach Bryan for kicking his dog out of a dressing room. During his appearance on Thursday’s episode of the BFFs podcast, the 47-year-old alleged that the country singer tried to move Miss Peaches, a pit bull mix, into a different room filled with equipment ahead of his concert at Gillette Stadium in July. Dave Portnoy alleged that Zach Bryan kicked his dog out of a dressing room

While speaking with Bryan's ex-girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, Portnoy said, “Did you know this, Bri? That he kicked Miss Peaches out of the dressing room?” “No I had no idea,” she said, adding that she herself asked Bryan if the dog could come. “I asked Zach, ‘Can Miss Peaches come? Is that okay?’ yes. Green light, green light, green light,” the 25-year-old explained.

However, Portnoy revealed that the “dogs meet” did not go as planned after he brought merch and snacks for Miss Peaches and LaPaglia’s dog, Boston. “We went to the concert, and it was, I think, Boston’s birthday. You have never met Peaches, so I’m like, ‘Can I bring Peaches?’ and like, yeah, ‘let’s have the dogs meet,’” he recalled.

The businessman shared that he had to keep going back to the dressing room to make sure his dog was doing fine. While making his way back from the concert, Portnoy saw his dog with Bryan. “I walked in back to check on her, and he’s just bringing her to this little band dressing room, and he’s kind of like ‘oh, I hope you don’t mind. I’m just moving Peaches,” he recounted.

Portnoy further revealed that the locker room where the Revival singer moved his dog was “actually sort of dangerous for her because there was so much equipment and like crap laying around that I, like, need to watch her.” “I don’t know why he did that, but it, like, pissed me off greatly in the moment. Maybe because he didn’t want me there or hates me, but Ms. Peaches? You kick her out of the locker room?” he fumed.