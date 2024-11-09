Zach Bryan's 'horrible' and 'mean' reputation preceded him before Brianna Chickenfry scandal: Report

Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak and the related scandal with Brianna Chickenfry that followed was a revelation to many. However, sources claimed to Page Six that the former's reputation was that of an “a*****e” in the music circles even before the scandal blew up. Zach recently announced the split with Chickenfry on his Instagram stories. Zach Bryan's reputation as an unkind figure in music circles surfaced way before his split from Brianna Chickenfry.(@zachlanebryan/Instagram)

Also Read: Brad Pitt reveals payment to Angelina Jolie for her French winery stake amid 'war of the rosé'

Zach Bryan’s bad reputation in the music industry

The source revealed to the industry friends, “He is a horrible person. He’s so mean to everybody on his team. He’s just kind of an a*****e.” Another insider from the music circles told the media outlet, “Nashville is a male bro-dominated town, women are ‘the tomatoes in the salad’ according to one former music label boss.” But, “they get away with everything, there is no accountability.”

The media outlet’s source also revealed his music career as they said, “He’s playing Hyde Park in London… he makes so much money, it’s crazy.”

Chickenfry whose name on documents is Brianna LaPaglia exposed Bryan for offering her $12 million after a split for signing a non-disclosure agreement. Currently, the artist is busy on his Quittin Time tour which will wrap up in December.

Zach will be pausing the next phase of his tour as he will enrol for a master’s degree in Paris. He will play the London show in Hyde Park on June 28 and released his new song, High Road on Friday.

Also Read: Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join cast of Christopher Nolan's next directorial, netizens call it a ‘dream cast’

Brianna Chickenfry opens up about her break up with Zach

ChickenFry shared on her podcast show Barstool Sports about her break up with Zach. She said, “After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options.” She added that she would have “the money over the course of three years” if she agreed to not disclose the inside details of her relationship with anyone outside.

However, she “did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s F***ed up.” According to her, LaPaglia, Zach’s other exes signed NDAs. She was in a relationship with the artist a little over a year before their split last month.