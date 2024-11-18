Brianna LaPaglia threatens to release alleged abuse videos of ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan over cat dispute

Brianna Chickenfry recently claimed that she has videos which have proof of her ex-boyfriend, Zach Bryan abusing her. She threatened to release the alleged videos of abuse on Sunday morning after Bryan posted pictures of Chickenfry’s cat on social media. The singer announced his split from Chickenfry whose legal name is Brianna LaPaglia on October 22 via Instagram story. Brianna Chickenfry has claimed that she possesses videos of her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan abusing her.(@zachlanebryan/Instagram)

LaPaglia’s claim of Bryan’s abuse videos

On TikTok, LaPaglia posted a video where she said, “That man”, seemingly referring to Bryan, stating that if he does not stop sharing pictures of her cats on social media, she will release videos of the singer “whipping sh** at my face”. It is yet to be confirmed if she possesses any such videos with her.

In addition, she has not released any hint or evidence of the fact that she does have any such videos of abuse. However, her boss, Dave Portnoy asked her to share the alleged videos in the public domain, as reported by Page Six. In her post’s comment section, he wrote, “Post it” to which she responded, “I’ll just send to u.”

Her video came a week after LaPaglia came claimed that her ex-boyfriend stole her cat named Stump, “out of spite”. In another video posted on November 10, she said, “I miss Stump so much. I wanna f***ing kidnap him. But when [Bryan] left and didn’t tell me anything, he took Stump out of spite. He didn’t even like cats. [Bryan’s dog] Jack hates cats. [My dog] Boston loves cats. I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me?”

About her breakup, she said, “The animals, throughout this, have been one of the hardest parts. Like, I just think about Boston and Jack and Stump. I think about Stump every night.”

On Thursday, Bryan posted a picture of him with LaPaglia’s cat perched on her shoulder and called the pet, the “best shoulder parrot around.” He shared another picture of Stump resting on his guitar case and called the cat his “road dog”.

LaPaglia’s claim of NDA

The claim of videos where Bryan his abusing LaPaglia came several days after she alleged that her ex-boyfriend also tried to get her to sign an NDA in exchange for $12 million. The NDA was allegedly to cover that he emotionally abused her, the entire time they were in a relationship. However, Bryan is yet to respond to these allegations.

The couple broke up after a year of dating. The singer wrote, “I failed people that love me and mostly myself,” on his Instagram story as he announced his breakup.