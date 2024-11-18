Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Knox channels young Brad Pitt at Governors Awards 2024

Angelina Jolie and her youngest son, Knox, made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Governors Awards, turning heads with their coordinated looks. The 16-year-old, who shares a striking resemblance to his father, Brad Pitt, made a rare red carpet debut, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo. Angelina Jolie, left, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive at the 15th Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The star-studded event was a glamorous affair of Oscar contenders, with A-listers like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, and Jennifer Lawrence all making a splash, marking the first major campaign stop of the year.

Angelina Jolie attends the Governors Ball with her son Knox

he mother-son duo commanded the red carpet at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, where Knox—towering over his mother with a remarkable resemblance to his father, Brad Pitt—made a style statement with his dashing look perfectly complimenting his mother’s Angelina Jolie’s shimmering gold-and-silver gown. Jolie, often accompanied by one of her girls, was seen sharing an easy laugh and bonding with her son as they posed for photos.

Also read: Netflix exec confesses as NFL fans worry about Christmas games after Paul-Tyson streaming debacle

The Maleficent star was seen promoting her recent biopic Maria, which chronicles the life of opera legend Maria Callas. The film, which previously earned a standing ovation at film festivals, is already generating Oscar buzz as one of the front-runners. Directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín, the movie left a lasting impression on audiences with its powerful portrayal.

At the event, the mother-son duo mingled with a star-studded guest list, including Hollywood heavyweights like Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Elizabeth Olsen, among many others.

Also read: Swastika flags raised in Ohio: Governor condemns neo-Nazi march, says ‘your hate isn’t welcome’

Brad Pitt’s strained relationship with kids amid legal war

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's lengthy legal battle shows no signs of slowing down, stretching into its eighth year with reports suggesting a potential resolution in 2025 as their "War of the Roses" heads to trial. Jolie earlier made serious allegations against Pitt, including an incident on a private jet in which she claimed he physically abused her in front of their children and used foul language.

Meanwhile, Pitt, who has been dating the much younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon, saw multiple children, including his biological kids with Jolie—Shiloh and Vivienne—opt to drop his last name, choosing instead to take their mother's surname. Pitt and Jolie share six kids including Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

A source earlier told Life & Style that the actor was planning to leave Hollywood for Europe after reports that his kids have nothing to do with him. “Brad has always considered L.A. home for so long, it’s where his production company is based and so much of his real estate, plus he’s always felt like it was the best place to connect with his kids and give them some stability,” the insider informed the outlet. “But sadly, he’s rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him,” they added.

The insider added, “He's still haunted by being so close to them and yet so far. He's now saying a change of scenery might be what his mind needs, at least until they start wanting to spend time with him again.”