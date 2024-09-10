Brad Pitt is Benjamin buttoning it under the influence of girlfriend Ines de Ramon: His retro look book is proof

Love looks different on everyone. For Brad Pitt, it's an unabashed and unmissable throwback to the retro era. One common factor in all of his starkly wild pap fit pics? Girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Ines' easy breezy style seems to have crept its way into how Brad is re-hauling his wardrobe for the cool Fall months, albeit with a twist of snappy eccentricity. Brad Pitt's recent looks strongly hint at a complete wardrobe overhaul for the actor

Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in New York with Ines by his side. We aren't at all sorry to say, that Brad actually completely outshone Ines' fleecy tan skirt co-ord in beige. How couldn't he in that buttery yellow, structured co-ord? The peaking white vest, the flared legs and the green tinted glasses somehow just worked together effortlessly.

Brad truly does seem to be embracing his newfound streak of eccentricity. How do we know? Just look at this picture of him meeting Leonard DiCaprio in which the Fight Club alum is carrying his glasses in his mouth. Cool as a cucumber.

The weekend before that, Brad added a touch of Pumpkin spice to his date night with Ines. While Ines kept it straight and simple in a black-on-black vest and trousers, Brad stole the show in his slinky oversized white button down paired with Burberry's Prince of Wales wool blend jacquard trousers, plaid-adjacent but not quite. Layered neckpieces and some ombre aviators wrapped up Brad's date night look.

Earlier this month, Brad and Ines walked their first-ever red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the former's film, Wolfs. Though significantly sober in comparison to the looks he has been pulling off now, the flared black pants were certainly hinting at the wide-leg flare supremacy Brad now seemingly stands to advocate for.

Several weeks back, Brad had gone on a trip to Iceland, riding his motorcycle with gay abandon. His love for a good popping, colourful ensemble, amply came through. Check out this moss green plaid button down, matching fleecy beanie and the uber cool two-toned biking trousers. We approve.

We think Brad's sartorial renaissance is quite daring, and is serving a refined version of his Fight Club era.

Do you agree?