Just days after a small group of masked protesters displayed Nazi flags and white supremacist symbols in Michigan, another alarming incident surfaced. Videos and photos circulating online show a group of masked men in black uniforms carrying swastika flags, reportedly marching through Ohio on Saturday. Swastika flags raised in Ohio: Governor condemns neo-Nazi march, says ‘your hate isn’t welcome’(X)

The protest sparked instant condemnation from Ohio Governor who made it clear that such hateful ideologies have no place in their city. While some members were briefly detained, police determined no physical altercation had occurred, and no arrests were made.

Neo Nazi march in Ohio with Swastika flags

According to ABC affiliate WSYX, the march occurred around 1 p.m., with some people walking down the street without any clear identity. The Columbus Police revealed receiving a bunch of 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is underway. Despite initial reports of a potential "physical altercation," authorities determined that no assault took place, and thus no arrests were made.

Police noted that the individuals were armed with firearms. Videos show some participants wearing masks and marching down the street, with three of them carrying black flags bearing red swastikas. Columbus, Ohio's biggest city, is about a 45-minute drive from Springfield, where neo-Nazis were spotted marching earlier this summer. The city remained a hotspot for fake stories about Haitian immigrants during the presidential election, where Vice President-elect JD Vance claimed immigrants were eating cats, dogs, and local pets. Later Trump boosted these claims, even bringing them up during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

Ohio governor responds to the Neo-Nazi rally

"We will not tolerate hate in Ohio," Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement rolled out on X (Twitter). "Neo-Nazis -- their faces hidden behind red masks -- roamed streets in Columbus today, carrying Nazi flags and spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews. There were reports that they were also espousing white power sentiments,” the statement read further.

He concluded, “There is no place in this State for hate, bigotry, antisemitism, or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it.”

Soon after local leaders spoke out against the inflammatory act. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein joined the condemnation, posting a statement on X where he firmly told the marchers, “Take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back. Your hate isn’t welcome in our city.”

A statement from the City of Columbus asserted that acts of "hatred and bigotry" would not be tolerated. The statement, issued Saturday evening, outlined the community's commitment to standing against hate and ensuring that no one is "intimidated, threatened or harmed" based on their identity, beliefs, or relationships.

The statement continued, "We embrace tolerance and acceptance, and derive great strength from our diversity. It is who we are as a people, and it is precisely what has enabled us to grow and thrive and reach new heights of excellence. Together, we reject the cowardly display reported in the Short North earlier today, and we will continue to monitor the situation in partnership with the Columbus Division of Police to ensure the safety and security of our city.