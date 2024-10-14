Menu Explore
Columbus Day Parade 2024 in New York: Road closures, parade route and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 14, 2024 12:49 PM IST

The annual Columbus Day parade will result in various road closures. Read to know which ones to avoid.

New York is celebrating Columbus Day which was renamed Italian Heritage or Indigenous Peoples' Day by the city later on Monday, October 14. Public schools will remain closed across the city because of the occasion. The annual parade will go about in the city and several parade-related festivals will also be observed during the celebration. Thus, many road routes will be closed for the day. The celebration reached NYC two days after it began in Brooklyn.

Several streets will be restricted due to the celebrations of the annual Columbus Day Parade 2024.(AP Photo)
Several streets will be restricted due to the celebrations of the annual Columbus Day Parade 2024.(AP Photo)

Road closure breakdown

On parade day, certain streets in New York City will be closed based on the NYPD's decisions, according to the Department of Transportation. Here is a breakdown to avoid closed routes.

Formation Areas (where the parade gathers)

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Dispersal Areas (where people will leave after the parade)

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous (Other Streets that may be closed)

51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street

The parade will travel down 5th Avenue from 72nd Street to 42nd Street. Moreover, there will also be road closures for the Columbus Day Festival which will result in the closure of the Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place, as reported by CBS News.

