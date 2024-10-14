Columbus Day Parade 2024 in New York: Road closures, parade route and more
The annual Columbus Day parade will result in various road closures. Read to know which ones to avoid.
New York is celebrating Columbus Day which was renamed Italian Heritage or Indigenous Peoples' Day by the city later on Monday, October 14. Public schools will remain closed across the city because of the occasion. The annual parade will go about in the city and several parade-related festivals will also be observed during the celebration. Thus, many road routes will be closed for the day. The celebration reached NYC two days after it began in Brooklyn.
Road closure breakdown
On parade day, certain streets in New York City will be closed based on the NYPD's decisions, according to the Department of Transportation. Here is a breakdown to avoid closed routes.
Formation Areas (where the parade gathers)
43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Dispersal Areas (where people will leave after the parade)
5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous (Other Streets that may be closed)
51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
Madison Avenue between 76th Street and 68th Street
The parade will travel down 5th Avenue from 72nd Street to 42nd Street. Moreover, there will also be road closures for the Columbus Day Festival which will result in the closure of the Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place, as reported by CBS News.