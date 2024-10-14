All's not well between Kamala Harris & Joe Biden after evident loss of synergy: Report

Weeks ahead of US election a seeming rift between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden is becoming more glaring. Now an Axios report has confirmed that relationship between the president and the vice president “has been increasingly fraught” after it spoke to 10 people familiar to the matter. US President Joe Biden points to Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the overflow room after they spoke at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland, on August 15, 2024. (AFP)

The report suggests even though Biden's team wants Kamala to win, many seniors still feel wounded by being pushed out of of his re-election bid. They are still adjusting to being in a supporting role.

"They're too much in their feelings," a close Harris ally told the entity and it's a sentiment shared by some White House aides. The top bureaucrats in the government are not even coordinating the president's events and messages with that of Kamala.

Glaring evidence of loss of synergy

Recently, questions were raised when Joe Biden decided to brief the press at the last moment at a time when Harris was also addressing a rally in Michigan. This led to less TV coverage of her live interaction with the crowd.

Even as many continued to wonder if Biden's decision was out of purpose or a accidental he went ahead to take a contrary stance from Kamala Harris on Florida Governor. Hours after a public spat between Kamala Harris and DeSantis after he refused to pick her call and spewed venom against her on national TV Biden opted to praise his efforts. President even called him ‘gracious' and ‘cooperative’. However, Axios states a person close to the matter claims Biden wasn't aware of Kamala's response.

During the election narrative too, Biden wants to boast about the robust jobs report whereas Kamala is instead focussing on inflation. "The White House is lacking someone in the room thinking first and foremost about how things would affect the campaign," source told the outlet.

Tensions soar within White House

Tensions appear to be rising between Vice President Kamala Harris' team and President Joe Biden’s staff as the 2024 election nears. Report suggests, Harris' team has been pushing to expand their staffing capacity to manage an increased workload. However, the White House has not been too cooperative and response has been slow.

A number of aides from Biden’s team who shifted to Kamala feel they have been viewed with suspicion by those remaining in Biden's camp, accused of lacking loyalty for shifting to the Harris effort.

An anonymous White House official quoted in the entity stated, "From the president on down, we recognize the stakes of this election. It was always expected that some staff members would shift from their roles in the administration to focus on the campaign during its final stages."

Within the Harris campaign, there has been some unease between long-time Biden staffers and the newer allies brought into Harris’ circle.

The unease dates back to the time when Biden’s camp publicly questioned Harris' electability and its deputy campaign manager, Rob Flaherty, emphasized that switching candidates to those seen as less likely to win would be a mistake.

A White House representative also mentioned that Harris' team has been included in important strategic discussions, while both Harris' office and campaign declined to comment on the situation.