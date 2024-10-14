McDonald's' worker fails to recognise Bill Clinton until told, fans say ‘He’s irrelevant'

Bill Clinton travelled to Georgia to rally after Vice President Kamala Harris and garner votes for the elections in November. During this visit, Clinton decided to visit McDonalds outlet in the area. In an amusing incident, the worker at the outlet did not recognise the former president as he talked to her. The food outlet worker failed to recognise him until he told her his name. The incident elicited various reactions from the netizens on the internet. Former US President Bill Clinton's visit to a Georgia McDonald's sparked reactions online after a worker failed to recognize him until he introduced himself. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP)(AFP)

Mcdonalds’ worker did not recognise Bill Clinton

In a video since being shared on various social media platforms including microblogging site X, Clinton stands at the counter of an outlet of McDonalds while the worker tries to recognise him. He then extended his hand for a handshake as he told her his name. While it took her to place the name, her co-workers stood there in shock and some recorded the interaction. The worker screamed “Oh my God! I like him” excitedly and moved from the counter to give him a side hug.

She then got a few pictures clicked with Clinton as the latter made small conversations with other workers present at the outlet.

Clinton was in town to promote Harris in one of the battleground states and secure votes for the upcoming elections. The incident particularly sparked interest among people as Harris recently opened up about her job at McDonalds. In her first one-on-one interview since being endorsed by Joe Biden, she revealed she worked at the food chain giant as a student while many in the country work there to raise their family.

Netizens react to Bill Clinton going unrecognised

The incident resulted in a wide variety of reactions from people on the internet. A user on X wrote, “She wouldn’t know Kamala either…and Kamala WORKED THERE!!” A second user wrote, “They really are pushing the whole McDonalds thing too…” A third user wrote, "Did she say, "You Joe?" as in Joe Biden?"

Another user wrote, “He is pretty irrelevant,” while another user wrote “Swamp creatures coming out for 1 week every 4 years. They probably haven’t talked to a normal struggling American since before they took office.”