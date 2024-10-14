Who Is Vem Miller? Donald Trump's third would-be assassin

Police arrested a man, Vem Miller, outside a Donald Trump rally in Coachella Valley, California, on Saturday, in what officials have suggested may have been a “third assassination attempt” against the former president. Vem Miller was arrested near a Trump rally in Coachella Valley, suspected of being involved in a potential assassination attempt.(Instagram/Vemmiller)

Miller, however, denies any intent to harm Trump, claiming to be a supporter of the Republican candidate. “These accusations are complete bull****. I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody,” he said.

How did Riverside police arrest Miller?

The arrest took place around 5 p.m., about half a mile from the rally site, after Miller allegedly passed through an initial security checkpoint by presenting false VIP and media credentials.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco explained in a press conference on Sunday that deputies stopped Miller's black SUV after noticing the vehicle was in “disarray” and had an "obviously fake" license plate. Further investigation revealed that Miller had multiple driver’s licenses and passports with different names.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's ‘third assassination’ attempt thwarted by Riverside police, Sheriff claims

Deputies also found a loaded handgun, a shotgun, and a high-capacity ammunition magazine in the SUV, all unregistered.

Sheriff Bianco stated that Miller appeared to be associated with the “sovereign citizen” movement, a right-wing group that rejects the authority of the government. He described Miller as a “lunatic” with “fringe” anti-government views

Sources close to the Trump campaign told Fox News that there was no assassination attempt at the rally.

Miller was taken into custody without incident and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine. He was released on bail later that same day. He is scheduled to appear in court at the Indio Larson Justice Center in January. Sheriff Bianco indicated that the local investigation into Miller was nearing its conclusion and that any future charges would likely come from federal authorities.

Who is Vem Miller?

Miller, described as a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, has a background that paints a complex picture. His LinkedIn profile claims he is an “investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, and content producer” who has worked on projects for major networks like Netflix and VICE Media.

ALSO READ| Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in California

He has also been involved in music video production, working with artists such as DMX and Trey Songz. His social media presence shows him posing with prominent conservative figures like Steve Bannon, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Nigel Farage.

He ran for a state assembly seat in Nevada’s District 13 as a Republican in 2022. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that he was concerned with voter fraud issues and supported initiatives related to solar energy and electric car manufacturing. He did not win the election.