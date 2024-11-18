Masked men 'raid' royal residence while Prince William, Kate, and their kids were fast asleep

In a chilling security scare, Windsor Castle was targeted by masked burglars on Sunday night while Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were sleeping just a short distance away at Adelaide Cottage. The intruders reportedly scaled a fence and broke into a farm on the estate. Although King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at Windsor Castle at the time, the incident has raised serious concerns about the estate's security. Prince William, Kate Middleton

Burglars raid Windsor Castle

Two men, suspected of having surveilled Windsor Castle for some time—where King Charles usually resides—are reported to have scaled a six-foot fence under the cover of night to steal farm vehicles. According to The Sun, the intruders used the stolen truck and a quad bike, both stored in a barn on the estate, to break through a security gate on the royal grounds. At the time of the incident, both King Charles and Queen Camilla were absent from the residence.

According to a source familiar with the incident, “They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—were reportedly resting at Adelaide Cottage, located just five minutes from Windsor Castle, when the break-in occurred. Earlier armed police were seen exiting from the castle's two main public entrances. However, it's believed that armed officers continue to patrol the estate.

The source points out that while Windsor Castle is equipped with alarms, the break-in wasn’t detected until the thieves crashed through the security barrier. The barrier was so badly damaged it had to be replaced, according to the UK-based outlet.

Not the first intrusion at Royal Residence

In the summer of 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Adelaide Cottage, just a short distance from Windsor Castle. While the King and Queen typically spend two days a week at the castle, the royal family primarily resides in the State Apartments. The castle also houses several Royal Household departments.

This is not the first security breach at Windsor Castle. In 2021, an intruder armed with a crossbow breached the castle's perimeter on Christmas Day and claimed he intended to kill the Queen. Earlier this year, an unarmed man was found in the castle gardens and was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, later being detained under the Mental Health Act.

In the recent case so far no arrest has been made as investigation is underway. According to the spokesman of Thames Valley police, “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.”