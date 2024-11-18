‘Trump Train’ trolls Meghan Markle, Oprah; parades through celeb-filled California neighborhood

Montecito’s celebrity residents got an unexpected performance this weekend as a spirited “Trump Train” rolled through their serene California haven. On November 5, America chose its 47th President, and the result wasn’t exactly what Hollywood elites—many of whom had thrown their support behind Kamala Harris—had been hoping for. The flag-waving, horn-blaring convoy paraded defiantly, delivering an impromptu political rally for stars like Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle ‘might want to leave America’ as she ‘really viscerally disliked’ Donald Trump: expert (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo)

Trump fans troll left-leaning celebs with ‘Trump Train’

While Donald Trump is busy finalising his cabinet picks as he edges closer to taking over the White House, on November 17, a boisterous parade of MAGA enthusiasts stormed Coast Village Road in a convoy of flag-flying cars and horn-honking motorcycles, making their allegiance to the president-elect known—loudly and unapologetically.

Also read: Trump likely to help Prince Harry in visa row after wife Melania was left ‘upset' over…

The scene, widely shared in posts on X (formerly Twitter), first reported by the NY Post, was anything but subtle. It cut through Montecito, a neighborhood known for its affluent, left-leaning residents, many of whom are high-profile Democratic donors.

With million-dollar mansions, ocean views, and a Rolodex of A-list neighbors like Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ariana Grande, Rob Lowe, and Katy Perry (Most of whom voted for vice president Kamala Harris) this suburb, prized for its tranquil setting and celebrity homes, experienced a bold display that was a stark contrast to its usual quiet.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refrained from endorsing any presidential candidate, experts predicted their leanings toward the Democrats, which would help them stay in the U.S. without legal issues. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey was recently accused of receiving money for campaigning for Kamala Harris, a claim she denied. Singers like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry also supported Harris.

Trump returns to Madison Square with RFK JR, Elon Musk

After wrapping up a major event at Mar-a-Lago to introduce his cabinet picks, Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday—an arena that had stirred major controversies before the election when a MAGA comedian's attempt to insult Puerto Ricans and Latinos quickly drew backlash, overshadowing the event for some.

Also read: Winter storm to hit America with snow and cold temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving week travel

Trump’s entourage was a who's-who of influential figures, including Kid Rock, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, UFC President Dana White, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., commentator Dan Bongino, Donald Trump Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump also shared a moment with pop singer Jelly Roll, while the crowd greeted him with chants of “USA! USA!”