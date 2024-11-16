Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could fill the ‘vacuum’ that Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla left

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “glamorous knack” to blend showbiz appeal with philanthropy positions them “waiting in the wings” to fill a perceived gap in the Royal Family’s public image, per royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop. Royal expert notes the absence of glamour at recent royal events and highlights the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's potential to fill this gap with their star appeal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

The royal historian’s comments come after King Charles III attended the star-studded premiere of Gladiator 2 on November 13 without Queen Camilla, who is recovering from a chest infection.

While the King was praised for his “handsome” appearance and mingling with A-list celebrities, Dunlop noted, “There was no retro glamour, no tinsel, no tiaras.”

“The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake. After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instinctively glamorous with bundles of razzmatazz, the Californian couple have an effortless knack for combining showbiz-gloss and public do-gooding,” Dr. Dunlop told The Mirror.

“There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders. The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.”

She believes the Royal Family risks losing public engagement without the allure of “fairytale glamour” alongside their charitable efforts. She referenced the homelessness documentary spearheaded by Prince William as an example, saying, “The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour.”

“That fabulous No Time to Die Bond premiere when Camilla and Kate waltzed out in a haze of designer sequins felt like a world away,” she remarked.

Dunlop suggests Sussexes as fitting figures to fill the vacuum left by the reduced public presence of senior royals such as King Charles and Kate.