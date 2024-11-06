Queen Camilla is ‘unwell’, steps back from royal duties as she's battling…

Queen Camilla has cancelled all public appearances in the wake of her recent health scare. The 77-year-old stepped back from her royal duties due to a chest infection, Buckingham Palace confirmed Tuesday. As advised by doctors, the queen consort is now due for a “short period of rest,” with no royal engagements till she fully recovers. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Camilla attends the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, July 17, 2024. EDDIE MULHOLLAND/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

What happened to Queen Camilla?

“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement to the New York Post.

While she is forced to take time off from her royal duties due to illness, Queen Camilla wishes to attend the Remembrance events slated for this weekend, should she recover in time.

The spokesperson continued to say, “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

“She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” the statement concluded. Despite her desire to attend the coming events, the queen will not make an appearance on Thursday's Field of Remembrance commemoration.

Queen Camilla has reportedly pulled out of King Charles III’s reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, also set to take place on Thursday, according to the outlet.

Her illness comes just a month after she went on a five-day royal tour to Australia and Somalia with her husband, King Charles. It marked his first visit to Australia as the king.

In the wake of the queen's illness, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote on social media, “On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery.”