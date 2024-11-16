Meghan Markle is the ‘perfect’ partner for Prince Harry, who enjoyed being…

While Meghan Markle is often held responsible for Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK and settle in the US, those who knew Harry before his marriage suggest the Duchess of Sussex is the “perfect” partner he desired. Despite concerns about their relationship, Harry has focused on philanthropy and moments of happiness since moving to California, although his popularity in the UK has declined.(The Archewell Foundation)

“He loved being ordered about and told what to do,” a former Sandhurst classmate told NewsNation. “He was quite good at being in the military and really liked it. He especially liked being told what to do.”

“He was a good guy, actually. We all liked him. It was funny though — he did like to be the center of attention. If he wasn’t getting enough, he would do something ‘wacky’ to get it until all eyes were back on him.”

Since stepping down as senior royals, the Sussexes have settled in California, carving out a new life together. “It’s sad he’s no longer talking to his family — but I can’t say I’m surprised,” the source explained. “Again, he liked a firm hand and he found Meghan. She’s clearly wearing the pants in the family and is the driving force, so, really, she’s perfect for him.”

Royal expert suggests Prince Harry ‘was very sad about a lot of things’

However, Royal biographer Angela Levin speculated about potential cracks in their relationship. “All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we’ve got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change his own world,” Levin told GB News.

“As we’ve seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner.”

“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy. His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people, are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus Games, his patronage of WellChild, for example.”

While Harry's popularity in the U.K. has waned since his move, moments like his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon offer glimpses of the “original Harry.” Levin recalled, “He was laughing, he was enjoying himself, he was as happy as can be. He’s gone back to being a teenager and enjoying himself.”