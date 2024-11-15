Prince Harry 'warned' Meghan Markle to avoid Trump and relationship in interview, but she chose…

Prince Harry apparently had a few “friendly” warnings for Meghan Markle before her 2017 Vanity Fair interview, urging her to steer clear of ‘three’ sensitive topics. But, as royal author Tom Bower details in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Meghan seemed to have other plans. Despite Harry's best efforts to keep their private lives under wraps, the interview ended up flaunting exactly what he had hoped to avoid, including a headline that screamed “She's Just Wild About Harry.” Britain's, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall(AP)

Prince Harry’s strict warning on Trump, race, and relationship

The Duke of Sussex might be feeling the heat of the looming troubles surrounding his UK departure, especially with his ongoing visa issues, as Donald Trump secured the White House for a second time. In return, the Trump family has made it clear that they hold no personal favours for the estranged royal and will not extend the same protections the Democrats do. But did Harry see this coming?

Also read: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s winery war heads to trial; winner won’t be announced until…

In 2017, Meghan sat down for an in-depth conversation with Vanity Fair journalist Sam Kashner. Tom Bower reveals that Harry had instructed Meghan to avoid discussing sensitive topics like Trump, race, and their relationship. "Kashner arrived at Meghan's home and was told that his interviewee had been given strict instructions by both Harry and Keleigh Thomas Morgan [a publicist at PR firm Sunshine Sachs]," Bower writes, according to The Mirror.

Also read: Donald Trump has Prince Harry's US visa ‘on his mind,’ expert suggests: ‘Cause for some anxiety over in Montecito’

Prince Harry, cautious of past royal interview blunders, wanted to keep his relationship with Meghan private. However, the Vanity Fair cover story contradicted his wishes.

Meghan Markle ‘hysterical’ after ‘defying’ Harry’s instruction

The author claims Meghan, upset by Buckingham Palace's reaction to the headline "Wild About Harry," contacted PR representatives, with Sunshine Sachs advising her to focus more on her philanthropy rather than personal details about Harry.

"Within hours, Meghan called Ken Sunshine [founder of Sunshine Sachs Consultants] and Keleigh Thomas Morgan. Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace's fury at 'Wild About Harry,'" the UK-based outlet reports.

Ken Sunshine, concerned Meghan might fire his agency, tried to deflect Buckingham Palace's anger by threatening the magazine editor, claiming the Queen would intervene. The editor, however, was unfazed by the threat. “The furious monarch, he imagined, like Trump, would pick up the phone and berate the editor. The editor was bemused.”

Prince Harry's visa row

Trump 2.0 could spell legal trouble for Prince Harry, especially after the president-elect publicly criticised him amid a visa dispute. Trump suggested the Biden administration had been "too gracious" with Harry since his California move with his wife Meghan and their kids leaving the Royal household behind. The visa issue gained traction following Harry's admission of past drug use in his memoir Spare. Trump also stated, "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was up to me," even threatening to deport Harry during his second term.