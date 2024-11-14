Kate Middleton reportedly eyeing for Harry and Meghan ‘split’

Kate Middleton is reportedly playing a role in fostering peace between Prince William and Prince Harry, with tensions high and even King Charles III involved in the fiasco. Kate Middleton aims to facilitate peace between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to a source close to the Princess of Wales’s recent return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy has brought a renewed commitment to family harmony. Kate remains “desperate” for the brothers to make amends, but Prince William reportedly needs assurance that Harry has truly “changed” before he would consider reconciliation.

This comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly “split” and potentially creating a timely opportunity for Kate to nudge William towards reconciliation.

ALSO READ| ‘Is Kate Middleton a smoker': TV host Narinder Kaur blasted for spreading conspiracy, apologises, ‘an Indian woman..'

Meghan will not let ‘William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between’ her and Harry

An insider told Heat World, “Meghan is all for Harry making peace with his family, but she’s not going to let them sideline her in the process. She’s been very clear that she’s not about to let William, or anyone else, drive a wedge between her and Harry.”

“Any attempt to handle things with just Harry is a no-go. She feels strongly that she and Harry are a team, and if his family wants to welcome him back but not her, that will be a dealbreaker,” the source added.

Notably, back in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed, “There were conversations ...about no security, no title... and how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

ALSO READ| How Kate Middleton sent ‘subtle nod’ to Prince Harry while attending Festival of Remembrance

Earlier in 2023, Prince Harry also expressed his concerns about the safety of his family if they were to return to the UK. “All it takes is one lone actor, one person… and whether it's a knife or acid… these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country,” he stated during an ITV interview in July.

The insider from Heat World suggested that, “As vocal as Harry’s been about wanting to reconcile, a lot of people do feel he’s still under Meghan’s influence and the worry is her stance could make it difficult for him to truly reach out.”