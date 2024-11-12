A jewellery expert has suggested that Kate Middleton sent a "subtle nod to Prince Harry" with her sapphire engagement ring as she joined forces with her husband, Prince William. Kate wore the ring for the first time in months while attending the Festival of Remembrance over the weekend. How Kate Middleton sent ‘subtle nod’ to Prince Harry while attending Festival of Remembrance (REUTERS)

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Southport to meet family members of stabbing victims. At the time, royal fans were surprised that her sapphire engagement ring, which belonged to late Princess Diana, was not on her finger. However, Kate donned the ring on Saturday evening, November 10, at the Royal Albert Hall.

‘A subtle nod to Kate's appreciation for the Royal Family as a whole’

Tobias Kormind, the Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, Europe's largest online diamond jeweller, opened up about the significance of Kate wearing the ring again. "Kate's jewellery choices include Diana's engagement ring, which Diana famously wore even after her divorce,” he told GB News. “The ring is significant not just in the context of when Diana wore it, but also in the context of the fact that Harry had originally inherited it, and gave it to William before he proposed to Kate in 2010.”

He added, “It therefore speaks to a strong sense of continuity and is perhaps a subtle nod to Kate's appreciation for the Royal Family as a whole."

On Saturday, Kate was seen donning a new Alexander McQueen coat dress and carrying a Chanel clutch bag. She also wore a necklace from Monica Vinader.

Reports previously claimed that Kate "can’t simply forget" Harry’s kindness despite the feud between the Sussexes and the royal family. A source told Closer that Harry "used to help" Kate when she had trouble and would be "feeling down,” which is not something Kate can ever forget. A royal expert later claimed that Kate has been "influential" in trying to put an end to the "bitterness and bad blood" between Harry and William.