Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How Kate Middleton sent ‘subtle nod’ to Prince Harry while attending Festival of Remembrance

BySumanti Sen
Nov 12, 2024 01:05 PM IST

An expert has suggested that Kate Middleton sent a "subtle nod to Prince Harry" as she joined forces with her husband, Prince William, at the Royal Albert Hall.

A jewellery expert has suggested that Kate Middleton sent a "subtle nod to Prince Harry" with her sapphire engagement ring as she joined forces with her husband, Prince William. Kate wore the ring for the first time in months while attending the Festival of Remembrance over the weekend.

How Kate Middleton sent ‘subtle nod’ to Prince Harry while attending Festival of Remembrance (REUTERS)
How Kate Middleton sent ‘subtle nod’ to Prince Harry while attending Festival of Remembrance (REUTERS)

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Southport to meet family members of stabbing victims. At the time, royal fans were surprised that her sapphire engagement ring, which belonged to late Princess Diana, was not on her finger. However, Kate donned the ring on Saturday evening, November 10, at the Royal Albert Hall.

‘A subtle nod to Kate's appreciation for the Royal Family as a whole’

Tobias Kormind, the Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, Europe's largest online diamond jeweller, opened up about the significance of Kate wearing the ring again. "Kate's jewellery choices include Diana's engagement ring, which Diana famously wore even after her divorce,” he told GB News. “The ring is significant not just in the context of when Diana wore it, but also in the context of the fact that Harry had originally inherited it, and gave it to William before he proposed to Kate in 2010.”

He added, “It therefore speaks to a strong sense of continuity and is perhaps a subtle nod to Kate's appreciation for the Royal Family as a whole."

On Saturday, Kate was seen donning a new Alexander McQueen coat dress and carrying a Chanel clutch bag. She also wore a necklace from Monica Vinader.

Reports previously claimed that Kate "can’t simply forget" Harry’s kindness despite the feud between the Sussexes and the royal family. A source told Closer that Harry "used to help" Kate when she had trouble and would be "feeling down,” which is not something Kate can ever forget. A royal expert later claimed that Kate has been "influential" in trying to put an end to the "bitterness and bad blood" between Harry and William.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //