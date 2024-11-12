When Prince Harry expressed his profound regret over his last conversation with Princess Diana, 'She'd called early…'

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare details about the final time he spoke with his mother, Princess Diana, before she died in a tragic car crash. He also shared his regret over his last conversation with his mother, and remembered how eager he was to return to playing with his brother and cousins to speak with her on the phone the night she lost her life. When Prince Harry expressed his profound regret over his last conversation with Princess Diana (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, AP Photo, File)

"She'd called early in the evening, the night of the crash, but I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn't want to stop playing, so I'd been short with her,” Harry wrote.

"I wished I'd searched for the words to describe how much I loved her,” he added in a heartbreaking admission.

After Diana died, Prince Charles shared the horrifying news the next day, saying, "They tried, darling boy, I'm afraid she didn't make it.”

"These phrases remain in my mind like darts on a board," Harry wrote. Harry recalled that he did not cry until he saw Diana’s coffin being lowered into the ground.

When Prince William was ‘spitting mad’ at Prince Harry for ‘cashing in on Diana's death’

Reports stated in August that Prince William is “spitting mad” at Harry over comments he made in a new ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial. Speaking about Diana, Harry said, "There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

Insiders later told Australian publication New Idea that Harry’s continued mention of their mother had angered William, who was “fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death." "Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good,” the source added.