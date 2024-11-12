Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Prince Harry expressed his profound regret over his last conversation with Princess Diana, 'She'd called early…'

BySumanti Sen
Nov 12, 2024 07:33 AM IST

Prince Harry revealed details about the final time he spoke with his mother, Princess Diana, before she died in a tragic car crash.

Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare details about the final time he spoke with his mother, Princess Diana, before she died in a tragic car crash. He also shared his regret over his last conversation with his mother, and remembered how eager he was to return to playing with his brother and cousins to speak with her on the phone the night she lost her life.

When Prince Harry expressed his profound regret over his last conversation with Princess Diana (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, AP Photo, File)
When Prince Harry expressed his profound regret over his last conversation with Princess Diana (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File, AP Photo, File)

"She'd called early in the evening, the night of the crash, but I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn't want to stop playing, so I'd been short with her,” Harry wrote.

"I wished I'd searched for the words to describe how much I loved her,” he added in a heartbreaking admission.

After Diana died, Prince Charles shared the horrifying news the next day, saying, "They tried, darling boy, I'm afraid she didn't make it.”

"These phrases remain in my mind like darts on a board," Harry wrote. Harry recalled that he did not cry until he saw Diana’s coffin being lowered into the ground.

When Prince William was ‘spitting mad’ at Prince Harry for ‘cashing in on Diana's death’

Reports stated in August that Prince William is “spitting mad” at Harry over comments he made in a new ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial. Speaking about Diana, Harry said, "There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

Insiders later told Australian publication New Idea that Harry’s continued mention of their mother had angered William, who was “fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death." "Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good,” the source added.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //