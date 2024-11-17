Winter storm to hit America with snow and cold temperatures ahead of Thanksgiving week travel

A major winter storm is brewing, threatening to disrupt Thanksgiving travel plans and bring a taste of winter well ahead of schedule. The dip in temperature is expected to sweep across the country, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and dangerously cold breezes. According to the reports, as the storm system moves east, it's expected to bring massive snowfall to the Rockies and Northern Plains. FILE PHOTO: Holiday shoppers carry their packages, as they walk down Michigan Avenue, during heavy snowfall, in Chicago December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Frank Polich/File Photo(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the Southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley could see freezing temperatures and icy conditions. The Northeast may also experience heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding in some areas.

Winter Storm to impact Thanksgiving week

A late November storm is on the cards and will likely impact the Thanksgiving week with its arrival. The first snow of the season and light drizzles are also expected, according to the Fox Weather update. A few areas will see their temperature dip below freezing and a thunderstorm in the Northeast.

As millions prepare to hit the road for the holiday, this early winter storm could make travel tricky, especially along the East Coast, where rain and even thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Alaska is getting ready for a big snowstorm, with up to 9 inches of snow expected to pile up by Friday. At the same time, California might get anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow. In New York, the dry weather is about to end since rain is on the way. Over in the Wasatch Mountains, we're looking at 6 to 12 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday.

Winter alert in US regions

Several states, including Alaska, California, Montana, Maine, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming, are already under winter weather advisories, according to USA Today. These regions could see up to a foot of snow in some areas.

As the storm moves east, it's expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to the Great Lakes region and the Northeast and the Eastern United States. Western Michigan, the Upper Peninsula, and Western New York are particularly vulnerable to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

According to Fox, Snowfall is possible in parts of the Ohio Valley and the northern mid-Atlantic by the weekend, although there is uncertainty revolving around the cold air that will be available for snow to accumulate.