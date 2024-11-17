Trump likely to help Prince Harry in visa row after wife Melania was left ‘upset' over…

Donald Trump may understand Prince Harry's situation amid growing concerns over leaked visa records, which have left Melania Trump feeling "upset and worried." The situation follows Duke’s ongoing court case regarding his U.S. immigration status, which inadvertently led to the release of Melania’s late mother’s visa details. Donald Trump being re-elected could be ‘bad news for Harry and Meghan,’ expert claims

Mrs Trump reportedly began the process of applying for her visa in 2000, when she was still Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model living and working in New York. She eventually secured a visa designated for immigrants with “extraordinary ability.”

Donald Trump to support Prince Harry in visa row?

Before the election, Team Trump made it clear that they would not offer special treatment to the estranged royal, who is embroiled in a U.S. visa row after admitting to past drug and marijuana use in his memoir. Trump had previously accused the Biden administration of protecting Harry. However, according to Trump's immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, the First Lady's concerns about potential security risks have intensified. Amid this, a former royal correspondent suggests that he may ultimately backtrack on his earlier threats against Harry.

Jennie Bond shedding light on the current situation said, "Trump often says one thing and does the opposite.” She continued, “I understand that Trump himself is in dispute with the Heritage Foundation because it forced the release of immigration records concerning Melania's late mother,” according to OK! Magazine.

She said that Trump doesn't really like the group and might not want to back its efforts to make claims about Harry's visa, hinting that the problem might be sorted out soon.

The group referred to here is the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank pushing to make Prince Harry’s visa and immigration records public. They have also accused the Biden administration of giving him preferential treatment, a stance that aligns with Trump’s views. Earlier, the group sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to force the public release of the Duke of Sussex's visa records. However, during the presidential campaign, they later published approximately 165 pages of immigration records belonging to Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs.

Melania Trump ‘upset and worried’ over visa records leak

Melania Trump lost her mother in January this year, and soon after, her late mother’s immigration records were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Homeland Security. The release of these records coincided with Donald Trump’s strong statements on immigration and deportation during his presidential campaign.

According to Trump’s immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, Melania was left "upset and worried about potential security threats" Wildes even accused the Biden government of breaching Melania’s family privacy, calling it an “egregious and abhorrent violation of Ms. Knavs's immigration file—including highly sensitive medical information and addresses that impact her family's security—is an outlandish affront, not just to Ms. Knavs, and her family including former First Lady Melania Trump, but also to the very notions of confidentiality and privacy.”

Bond earlier stated, "Harry and Meghan have been very well behaved on all fronts recently with no public criticism of the Royal Family and no overt political statements before the US election,” She continued, “However, it's obvious that neither will be pleased to see Trump back in the White House."