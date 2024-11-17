Trump picks 'climate skeptic' and fracking advocate as Secretary of Energy in a shocking move

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Chris Wright, the head of a fracking company who also sits on the board of a nuclear reactor company, as his choice to lead the Department of Energy. Wright, who doesn’t believe in the concept of climate crisis and is a driving force behind the American Shale Revolution, played a key role in the surge of U.S. oil and gas production in the mid-2000s. Trump heralded Wright’s appointment as essential for driving “innovation” and boosting American prosperity. Trump has tapped Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy(Pic- Reuters)

Trump picks Chris Wright for Department of Energy

Donald Trump is wrapping up the list of newly appointed cabinet selections, focusing now on key departments. On November 16, he chose oil executive Chris Wright to head the Department of Energy calling him “a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new 'Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.” A position where Wright is expected to push for the expansion of fossil fuel production and roll back many of the policies introduced during the Biden administration.

Apart from that Wright will also be a part of the new Council of National Energy which "will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy,” according to NPR. Earlier Trump announced the formation of DOGE and appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the department. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will reportedly head the CNE.

Who is Chris Wright?

Chris Wright, the oil executive known for popularizing the "Drill, Baby, Drill" slogan, stirred controversy last year when he dismissed concerns about a climate crisis. In a video, he stated, “There is no climate crisis, and we are not in the midst of an energy transition.”

“The only thing resembling a crisis with respect to climate change is the regressive, opportunity-squelching policies justified in the name of climate change,” he added irking many climate advocates. He even controversially drank fracking fluid on camera in 2019 to prove its safety.

As CEO of Liberty Energy, a fracking services company, Wright has been a staunch advocate for increasing fossil fuel production, aligning with Trump’s push for expanded oil production. He has an estimated net worth of around $171 million according to Benzinga as of November 8, 2024.

Trump earlier announced:

Matt Gaetz – Attorney General

Tulsi Gabbard – Director of National Intelligence

Pete Hegseth – Secretary of Defense

Kristi Noem – Secretary of Homeland Security

Marco Rubio – Secretary of State