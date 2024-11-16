Donald Trump's US Director of Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard has a Hindu connect: Who is she?

Tulsi Gabbard. The name is enough to blindly assume that President-elect Donald Trump has some representation sorted for his cabinet. However, in Tulsi's case, the 'diversity' represented in her name isn't as straightforward and doesn't quite encompass her professional feats. Initially a Democrat — and also a Congresswoman — Tulsi was among the faces endorsing Trump for his second run as POTUS, as she marked her transition to the Republican party. Her name being announced as the President-elect's pick for the highly guarded and tenacious position as Director of Intelligence, has definitely put the spotlight on her. Which of course brings us to the question… Donald Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard as US Director of Intelligence: Who is she?

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Who is she?

First things first, while many may be assuming an India connect with her as far as descent and lineage goes, Tulsi is actually Samoan-American, having been born on the American Samoa's main island of Tutuila, and is also part-European when it comes to ancestry owing to her father. Tulsi's formative years however, were in Hawaii. Tulsi's extraordinary professional journey started early, when she became the youngest women representative to be elected to Hawaii's state legislature, at just 21 years of age. She has represented Hawaii in the Congress between 2013 and 2021, also charting a formidable course in military service, including being deployed in Iraq.

Not just this, Tulsi was actually building herself up to become a Democrat Presidential nominee back in 2020 — she eventually withdrew to endorse Joe Biden. She identified as an independent after leaving the Democrats in 2022. Her switch to the Republicans has been a very recent development.

Tulsi Gabbard in Trump's nominee for the position of Director of Intelligence

Her Hindu connect

Tulsi's formative years in Hawaii was a turning point for her mother Carol who got introduced to Hinduism. Her influence in this regard is self-explanatory considering she gave Hindu names to all her kids. Reports affirm that Tulsi, during her early years, has actually read the Bhagvad Gita. She was reportedly raised with the teachings of the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), a Vaishnava Hindu organization, connected to ISKCON.

What is your take on Trump's picks for his future cabinet?