King Charles III reportedly ‘annoyed to be stopped in his tracks’ due to cancer recovery

More demonstrably during the recent visits of the Commonwealth, King Charles III has been depicted in high spirits; a modern monarch who insists on the people as agents of change in their nation. This year has been particularly difficult for Charles because of his cancer and finding it difficult to work as industriously as he has been for nearly thirty years, per OK! Magazine. King Charles faces health challenges but remains optimistic as he turns 76 on November 14. (Photo by Chris Jackson / CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION / AFP)(AFP)

Robert Hardman, in his updated book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, quotes a close friend who describes being King as “a suit that fits him well.”

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, also echoed the same sentiment with OK! Magazine, “He is enjoying being King and was understandably annoyed to be stopped in his tracks by cancer… Charles remains impatient to get on with the job of being monarch and is now getting back into his stride.”

Charles ‘found it very tough to heed’ his doctors advice

The King’s commitment to duty and his readiness to engage fully with his role are not surprising given his lineage; his father, Prince Philip, continued royal engagements until age 96, while the late Queen worked until days before her passing.

Charles has long displayed a similar resilience, but as Bond noted, “He is a man with a keen sense of curiosity and I’m sure he will be hoping on his birthday that the visit to Australia and Samoa marked a turning point in his recovery and that he will indeed be carrying out almost a full diary of engagements in the coming year.”

“He has found it very tough to heed the advice of his doctors, along with his wife and his friends, to slow down a bit,” she explained.

King Charles is using his platform to raise cancer awareness

Easing his workload may indeed become a necessity, with both Charles and Queen Camilla now in their mid-70s. “There is no getting away from the fact that we now have a fairly elderly King and Queen. Camilla’s recent chest infection is a reminder that neither of them is a spring chicken and they cannot be expected to go full pelt into the coming year. Charles will undoubtedly have much to reflect on as he celebrates his 76th birthday,” Bond noted.

“He can be a very introspective man and some people feared that his cancer diagnosis would make him morose. But by all accounts he has been positive from the start, he has used his own illness to encourage other men to come forward for tests.”

Charles has used his illness to encourage men to be proactive about their health. “I think he appreciates that suffering from cancer has made him somehow more relatable… and the mountains of letters and cards wishing him well have made him understand that he really does hold a place in the heart of many, many people,” the former BBC royal correspondent cited.

“I always think of them as a pair of old, comfy slippers - completely content in one another’s company, and rather lost when one of them is absent.”